Those Who Believe the Supreme Court Is Becoming Corrupt Weren’t Paying Attention

Sometime what I read concerns me more than the subject matter contained in the article. The latest have been stories suggesting that the Supreme Court is becoming corrupt and losing it’s respect and legitimacy. I have news for these fake journalists, all of that happened on one of the darkest days in American history, June 24, 2022.

How the Federalist Society Placed Three Misogynists on the Court

Before 2017, there were three Supreme Court Justices poised to overturn a woman’s right to make decisions about her own mental and physical health: Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Chief Justice John Roberts. Three were selected by the Federalist Society and Moscow Mitch McConnell, and nominated by Donald Trump for a single reason. All three were unqualified, but all three promised to vote in favor of overturning a legitimate Court’s 49-year-old decision, Roe v Wade.

In a 6-3 decision, the original three and Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett confirmed the fact that this Court is politically biased and has ended the purpose of the Judicial branch once and for all. His decision proves once and for all that not one American citizen can trust our government. Without drastic change, it will remain broken beyond all hope of repairing it.

Our Government Will Remain Dysfunctional and That Will Never Change

Trump’s illegitimate presidency proved that the 545 men and women who run our country are useless, corrupt, and a waste of the nearly 100 million dollars a year they receive in salaries alone.

A part of all the civics classes I took, and books I read gave me one hope. The executive and legislative branches have displayed multiple levels of corruption throughout our nation’s 246 years. However, we could always rely on the integrity of the Supreme Court to save our country. This is no longer true.

If you hold office in any of the three branches today, you are above the law. Our judicial system is as corrupt as our federal government. It is extremely biased in favor of the rich and powerful.

A Reminder of How Corrupt Our Government Has Become

This weekend marked the 50th anniversary of the decision to uphold Roe v Wade. It is both fitting and necessary to bring up this issue once again.

The war on women, waged by the right-wing since the Reagan administration, is escalating. Those who call themselves Republicans today have added the label of “misogynists” to the others they hold which include racists, bigots, elitists, and fake Christians. Or, we could eliminate the list and simply call them what they have become “fascists” who seek the destruction of democracy.

Not the “Sharpest Tools in the Shed”

Fortunately, for our nation’s future, one fact reigns above all others. All Republicans share a commonality with their Fuhrer: they are not very smart, and the 2020 general election, and the 2022 midterms proved this to be true. Republicans lost both elections soundly, although they did gain a few seats in the House. The latter simply resulted in a terminal condition which will make the House worthless for the next two years.

There is internal struggle between moderates, and extremists who call themselves the TEA Party and the Freedom Caucus. Combined with the weakest Speaker of the House in decades, and they will prevent the passage of significant legislation.

Demand Term Limits

There is a single important issue which must be addressed in Washington, standing above all others, it is term limits for all three branches of government, including the Supreme Court. Our Founding Fathers most egregious mistake was to give lifetime appointments to anyone in government.

By James Turnage

Top and featured image by Elvert Barnes, courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License