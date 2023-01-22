Trumpian Doctor in Utah Aides Anti-Vaxxers in Fraud-for-Profit Scheme

Stupidity, Like That of a Cerian Doctor, Can be Expensive

Trump supporters chose to be ignorant. A recent story from the red state of Utah stands far above the criminal actions of right-wing governors DeSantis, Abbott, Noem, and others who opposed the COVID-19 vaccine which saved lives. The story involved a doctor in Utah.

Sadly, this is another story about how Trump’s illegitimate presidency and the very existence of his political party is founded in a world of lies and conspiracy theory.

In Utah, at the height of the pandemic and the beginning of mass inoculations to weaken or prevent the growing number of deaths from Covid-19, a plastic surgeon created a scam of unforgivable proportions. Here’s a part of what the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that 58-year-old Doctor Michael Kirk Moore Jr., through the Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah, worked a conspiracy where they “dumped nearly 2,000 doses of COVID vaccine down a drain” and gave out fake vaccination cards. Moore accomplished this feat with two other Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah employees: office manager Kari Dee Burgoyne and receptionist Sandra Flores. It only costs the individuals $50 as opposed to the zero dollars that the vaccine costs Americans. Another member of this con squad was Moore’s neighbor, Kristen Andersen.

A Political Party and Doctors Whose Philosophy is “Anything for a Buck”

This story should make you angry, but because today’s fake Republican Party colludes with their owners, billionaires who now control the entire party, it happens constantly. Conning the American people and placing profits before people is the standard operating procedure for anyone who remains loyal to Trump.

Trump’s Crumbling Empire

However, the joy which existed in Trumpland for four years is turning into confusion and even mistrust. Our nation is divided thanks to the efforts of Trump, his party, and Fox News, but today the House, controlled by the right-wing with a margin of five Representatives, is extremely disjointed and the internal strife will destroy any opportunity for the House to accomplish anything for the next two years.

I want to be completely clear. When any political writer calls those who sit on the right side of the aisle “Republicans,” he or she is referring to a group of pretenders. The Republican Party met its end on January 20, 2017, when it surrendered forever to its first Fuhrer, Donald John Trump.

Trump is responsible for the failure of “Republicans” to take control of both houses of Congress. Now he is further dividing right-wing politicians taking up space in the Capitol.

Members of the Freedom Caucus and TEA Party plan to hold the debt ceiling hostage. Their goal is to cut funding for what they wrongly refer to as “entitlement programs,” Social Security, and Medicare.

However, Trump recently released a short message and ordered his puppets in the House not to take such action.

“Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security.”

Just Mentioning Social Security and Medicare is Political Suicide

For once he is correct. This would be a death blow for the entire party. Throughout our country’s history, there has never been a more perfect act, a perfect law than Social Security. At its beginning, the plan was paid for entirely by payroll deductions from workers and contributions from their employers. Changes made by congress made a mess out of perfection, one of the few things Republicans are good at.

Every time I read about another immoral and criminal activity from those who claim to be Republicans, I mistakenly think I will never read another story worse than the last. How wrong I have been.

By James Turnage

