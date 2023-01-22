If You Are Middle Class, Lower Income, or Poor, and Voted for a Republican, Why?

Republicans Don’t Care About You

Republicans are the enemies of the working class. The debt ceiling has been reached, and the men and women who sit on the right side of the aisle have a solution. While continuing the tax breaks for the super-rich, and the outrageous funding for our military, they plan to cut benefits for me and my wife by reducing our Social Security and Medicare benefits: benefits we paid for many times. They refuse to support a system of fair taxation where all Americans pay their fair share. This is the problem today and the only fact that matters.

If you believe that Trump or his fascist supporters give a damn about you or those you love, you need to have your brain scanned. You obviously have a tumor that destroyed your intelligence. Those who call themselves “Republicans” today are not. They are pretenders who belong to a self-serving and hate-filled party that has two names: “The Trump MAGA Republicans,” or the “American Fascist Party.”

Political Parties Give us Incompetent Government

I am not a supporter of any political party, but those who hide behind what once was legitimately the “Grand Old Party” are traitors to the majority of the American people. These 21st-century pretenders refuse to serve the needs and improve the lives of all 331 million Americans.

Republicans Vote Against Your Wishes, Why Vote for Them?

There is only one reason why our country is the only nation in the developed world without universal healthcare, free education, sensible immigration reform, gun laws to protect the safety of all Americans, and a federal minimum wage that is reasonable. That reason is the political party that calls itself “Republican.”

Holding the Nation Hostage for Plutocrats

There is no question that the debt ceiling situation will have a solution. Our government has no choice in the matter. However, Republicans are using the problem like a kidnapper uses his victim to obtain what he really wants: usually large sums of money. However, in this situation, Republicans want to take away money from you and me by eliminating or reducing social programs necessary to sustain even a modest quality of life.

The House Will be Dysfunctional for the Next Two Years

The core of the problem is Kevin McCarthy and his members of the House of Representatives. Two of the most extreme groups in any democratic government, the TEA Party and the Freedom Caucus, are in complete control of everything which will happen or not happens for the next two years.

Voters in various states burdened the House with incompetent and fascist men and women including Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Steve Scalise. These few and others have no interest in working for our nation’s future, they want to destroy what has existed for 246 years.

Your Vote Will Decide Our Nation’s Future

I understand why many Americans are lackadaisical about voting. The focus is on presidential elections. The existence of the Electoral College often voids your vote. This allows states to choose the woman or man who will represent you and me for the next four years. This right should belong to the people. However, the current situation in Washington should make everyone aware that who we chose to represent us in the House and Senate is of even greater importance.

I beg all of you to take a closer look at the candidates running for office in 2024. Learn about their position on the issues most important to you and those you love. Vote for yourself, not for a political party that has no interest in your needs and wishes.

By James Turnage

Sources:

The Guardian: US heads for debt-ceiling standoff as House Republicans refuse to budge

The New Yorker: Republican Debt-Ceiling Madness Is About to Begin Again

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License