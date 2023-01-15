Your Source for Hilarity in January: Paul Gosar

A Failure Who Supports Q’Anon

Paul Gosar is a far-right Representative who was elected in 2012 to serve the people of Arizona’s 4th district, and its 9th in 2022. You might remember that more than a dozen members of his own family urged voters to reject his effort to win a seat in the House, claiming that he was unfit for office.

However, the old, ignorant voters in the 4th and 9th districts went to the polls, saw an “R” next to his name, and placed another fascist in our legislative branch. Q’Anon is alive and well in the Grand Canyon State.

Gosar is frequently invited to white nationalist meetings and attends whenever possible. He is another member of The Trump MAGA Republican Party who values his Fuhrer more than his country’s people.

The Most Ridiculous Conspiracy Theory of All

His most recent goal is to offer a Q’Anon-type conspiracy theory designed to hide the truth that Trump is a traitor who planned organized and executed an effort to overthrow our government on January 6, 2021.

On Twitter, Gosar, R-Ariz., this month wrote that the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives will conduct “a real investigation” into Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot and “the effort to attempt a coup between traitor Gen. Mark Milley and (then-House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi will be reviewed and exposed.”

Let me make this entirely clear. This worthless piece of excrement is alleging that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the former Speaker of the House of Representatives conspired to overthrow our government for some unknown and unfounded reason. I couldn’t make this s**t up. What the f**k has happened to our government? Some of the extremist members of the House include Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, and Jim Jordan. Now we can add George Santos who lied about everything, and I mean everything to win an election in New York. He followed Trump’s playbook perfectly.

This is the Man Gosar Worships

Let’s take a mental trip back to June 1, 2020. Trump made a unilateral decision to violate the Constitutional rights of hundreds of peaceful protestors in Lafayette Park, just outside of the White House.

On May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, George Floyd was murdered by a cop who supported Trump’s policies. He and his entourage marched to St. John’s Church for a photo op while he held an upside-down bible. Trump was protected by members of the military and law enforcement. They attacked the protestors with tear gas and rubber bullets, in violation of their First Amendment rights.

The Freedom Caucus is So Far to the Right it is Fascist

This violation of the Constitution was supported by Gosar and dozens of other members of the “Freedom Caucus.” Which is now in control of the House thanks to Kevin McCarthy who surrendered the House to the most extreme right-wing group in America’s history.

Red States and Rednecks

I must tell you the truth. “Rednecks” are ignorant and a danger to the future of our country. Additionally, Republican politicians appeal to these weak-minded and uninformed Americans. This is because no one with average intelligence believes their “bulls**t.” However, this level of ignorance is a choice based on the worst of emotions: anger hatred for no reason, racism, and bigotry supported by the right-wing propaganda machine, Fox News. This fake news network is one of the primary reasons our nation is divided.

Vote

Always make voting your priority and use your vote wisely. Never give away your precious right to someone who refuses to serve your needs and your wishes.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Daily Kos: Rep Gosar (Cra-AZ) will investigate the real Jan. 6 coup planners: Gen. Mark Milley and Nancy Pelosi

AZ Mirror: Paul Gosar promoted appearing at a white nationalist social gathering on Hitler’s birthday, but his campaign says he isn’t

NPR: Peaceful Protesters Tear-Gassed To Clear Way For Trump Church Photo-Op

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License