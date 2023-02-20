6.3 Magnitude Tragedy Strikes Again in Syria-Turkey Border

Unfortunately, another earthquake hit Turkey. The magnitude of this earthquake was 6.3. Furthermore, what is so unfortunate about the situation is that Turkey is still licking its wounds from the previous earthquake. The previous earthquake happened two weeks ago in the Hatay region of Turkey according to The Guardian. Moreover, the previous earthquake was around a magnitude of 7.5.

The world holds the nations of Turkey and Syria in its prayers, for tragedy strikes twice. Additionally, humanitarian efforts will soon be assisting these nations however for the time being the world watching is terror as the homes and lives of innocent people are destroyed in this unfortunate tragedy. However, one must understand this earthquake is related to other weather-related tragedies in the modern age.

Finally, the frequent weather-related disasters in the modern age are related to the increase in global temperature. As the planet gets warmer, more disasters begin to happen. What is unfortunate, is that people’s lives begin to be destroyed in the process. Furthermore, there is no definite way to know this was related to climate change, however, the increase in disaster-level meteorological events is not to be ignored. For those who ignore the world shall be swallowed by it.

Written by Kenneth Mazerat

Sources

TheGuardian: Turkey hit by new 6.4-magnitude earthquake by Ruth Michaelson

TheGuardian: How climate change triggers earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanoes by Bill McGuire

CNN: Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Turkey, two weeks after massive quake killed thousands by By

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of oatsy40 Flickr Page – Creative Commons License