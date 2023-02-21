Nikki Haley: Future U.S. President?

Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina and United States Ambassador to the United Nations, has confirmed that she is running for president in 2024. Haley has confirmed that she is a pro-life activist and she also wants to tackle the immigration problem. “We are ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past. And we are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future,” Haley said in a tweet.

Who Is She?

Nikki Haley is the daughter of Indian immigrant parents. Although her parents were not born in America, she was born in South Carolina. For this reason, many were confused when she declared that she would “fix” the immigration problem in the U.S., likely meaning that she will follow in the footsteps of former President Trump. In her speech, Haley attacked President Joe Biden and his democratic tactics, but said nothing at all about Trump.

What people know about her background is that she became not only the first woman to be the South Carolina senator, she was also the first Indian woman. She was first elected in 2010 and held the position through 2014. Her most relevant work while being a Senator was signing a law that prohibited the Confederate Flag anywhere near statehouse grounds. “It’s time to move the flag from the Capitol grounds,” stated Haley. Unfortunately this caused the hatred to grow and possibly lead to the killing of nine Black worshippers inside of a South Carolina church by a white supremacist.

Her Presidency Plans

Nikki Haley has many plans in mind for if or when she wins the election and becomes president.

But she has two priorities that she has made explicitly known. First and foremost is Immigration. Haley plans to tackle illegal immigration in the United States. “We must fix our broken immigration system. That means stopping illegal immigration,” stated Haley. However, she has not made clear whether she will make it easier for immigrants to become citizens, or if she just plans on keeping them away.

The second thing she plans to do is to introduce a politician age limit. Anyone running for president that is 75 years and above must have a mandatory mental health check. “We’ll have term limits for Congress — and mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.” Stated Haley. Many people believe this is directed at Joe Biden. But nonetheless it is something most people from all parties can agree on. There is such thing as too old when it comes to running a country.

What This Means for the U.S.

As of right now, the odds of Nikki Haley winning the election are unknown, but people speculate that she could have good chance at winning. She is also aware that there will be a lot of competition. And mostly, she knows that running as a woman can reveal the sexism in some candidates. She knows about the “bullies” in politics, but she claims that she is ready and not at all afraid.

Nikki Haley is genuinely a firm believer that America is a great country and people are fools to think otherwise. “Every day, we’re told America is flawed, rotten and full of hate,” said Haley.

“And take it from the first minority female governor in history: America is not a racist country. This self-loathing is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic,” stated Haley. Haley believes she has the power to fix the problems in America and show the world that the United States is not a joke.

