A Few Fascist Traitors Who Should Not Be Allowed to Speak to the Media

The Republican Party is now The American Fascist Party

There are dozens of failed members of the American Fascist Party who should not be allowed to spread their lies and conspiracy theories to the media. Unfortunately, the fourth estate is extinct. Today’s pretend journalists are members of the “millionaires club” and are encouraged by their employers to focus on sensationalism and not the facts.

The Second Worst Man in the World

Heading the list of pathological liars who have been allowed to divide our nation with falsehoods and imaginary situations is, of course, Donald John Trump.

The Washington Post reported more than 50,000 falsehoods originating from Trump over his four years pretending to be your president. If we add the lies he told in 2015, and after 2021, the number will surely surpass 70,000. The old adage applies to the orange buffoon, “if his lips were moving, he was lying.” He continues to whine about his biggest lie of all, falsely claiming that there was fraud in the 2020 election, an allegation that was disputed by more than 60 states courts and his own Supreme Court, which was stacked in his favor.

His Fascist Party is Complicit and Should be Removed from Washington

However, he was not alone, and many of these men and women remain in the legislative and judicial branches of our government.

Let’s go back to the most useless old man who has deceived the people of Kentucky and the United States for decades: Moscow Mitch McConnell. The old man of the senate continues to place politics ahead of the welfare of the people of Kentucky and the United States. He is insane with a desire for power and has harmed our nation for decades. Moscow Mitch is the poster boy for term limits. He is the ultimate “flip-flopper,” supporting anyone who offers him an advantage that helps him achieve his personal agenda. Together with the Federalist Society, Moscow Mitch selected the three worst Justices in history whose only qualification was a promise to overturn Roe v Wade.

I Include Cancun Ted Cruz

Next in line must be Ted Cruz. The junior Senator from Texas began his career with attempts to shut down our government in 2013, and has only become worse. He is the ultimate hypocrite. When he was crushed in the 2016 primaries and allowed Trump to personally attack him, his wife, and his father, he surrendered to the worst man in America and campaigned for him. He leads the fascists on the right side of the aisle in support of “the big lie.” Additionally, he attempts to cover up the truth about January 6, 2021, failed coup.

Fascist: Another Useless Human Being

There are many more, but I offer you the worst of the worst. I give you Jim Jordan. A Fascist Representative from Ohio who aided a sexual predator while an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University. He has also kissed Trump’s humongous derriere constantly while failing to do his job for years.

Why George Santos? You Know Why

In the past, George Santos would have been thrown out of Washington before he was sworn into office on January 3. At this moment in time, no one knows his real name. He lies about everything and is unfit for office. He is one of today’s fake Republicans’ greatest embarrassments. The fact that a large number of his party continue to support him reveals who and what the right wing is all about.

A First in History: 15 Votes and a Puppet as the Speaker

Maybe Kevin McCarthy should lead this list. He lacks a spine and surrendered what little he had left of his dignity. He has no principles and is nothing more than a puppet of the extremist group calling themselves the “Freedom Caucus.” They are the true Speakers of the House. McCarthy is nothing more than their puppet and another supporter of “the big lie.”

A Party Without a Single True Republican

The truth is that not a single “Republican” in Washington is worthy of having a seat in the House, Senate, or the Supreme Court.

We can, and we must do better.

Vote in November 2024, and vote wisely. Do not vote for a party, vote for the candidates who will fight for your needs and wishes, not those of the rich and powerful.

By James Turnage

