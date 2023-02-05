Mainstream Media Creates Conspiracy Theory With ‘Chinese Balloon’

A Balloon can be Very Frightening

After Trump was evicted from the White House, the mainstream media is desperate for ratings. It is not a secret that they covered him more than any other politician in history, although everything he said was a lie, an attack on his adversaries, or just plain gibberish. They ignored the fact that he is the leader of white supremacy in America and seeks to replace democracy with a fascist regime.

A current story, which is so laughable I couldn’t hold back my own, proves that they are worthless today.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, a large balloon was seen floating. The mainstream media is suggesting that it is a “spy balloon” launched by China.

I must ask the obvious: “Is anyone working in the media not aware that all major countries have spy satellites in space that are capable of counting the fleas on a dog’s back?” What purpose could a large balloon have for collecting America’s national secrets?

The high-altitude balloon spotted this week over the U.S. does in fact belong to Beijing, according to authorities from the Chinese Government. However, they referred to the airship as a civilian device “used for scientific research such as meteorology.” A single American government official called this statement a lie.

Mainstream Media There are Other Stories of Real Importance

Let’s see, what could the media be reporting which is of actual importance?

Your former illegitimate president could be facing charges of treason and/or sedition. The current inflation is actually “Greedflation.” There is no reason to raise prices on every commodity necessary to sustain life. The two leading candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination are Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. This could be the funniest and most unbelievable story ever written. Climate change is the reason for life-threatening hurricanes, tornadoes, heat waves, and extreme cold in 2022/2023.

Thousands of jobs will be lost because retail businesses are closing stores across America. Our government is incapable of performing its primary job, to keep our government running efficiently. Kevin McCarthy and the Freedom Caucus can take the blame.

The division between our nation’s people continues to grow, although Trump’s hold on today’s fake Republicans and their supporters is in decline. Our government is entirely dysfunctional, and no one is talking about it. And, most importantly, President Biden is doing a great job, of saving our nation’s economy and re-establishing its place in the world, but no one is reporting the facts.

With the Help from Mainstream Media The Fourth Estate is Only a Memory

Sadly, there is little difference between Fox, CBS, ABC, and NBC in 2023. They share a single goal: increased advertising revenue and they don’t care what they need to do to get it. Half-truths and blatant lies have become acceptable. Lies of omission have caused more harm to our nation than anything else.

On November 9, 2016, I made a promise to myself not to watch television “news” again. I always keep my promises.

If you choose to do the same, your IQ will be increased by several points.

By James Turnage

