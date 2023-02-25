If You Don’t Remember Kyle Rittenhouse, Here’s a Refresher, and a New Chapter in the Story

In 2020, teenager Kyle Rittenhouse drove from his home in Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin. A Black Lives Matter demonstration was in progress, so he loaded up his AR-15 and drove to join other white supremacists in their alleged “defense of personal property.”

After a verbal confrontation, Rittenhouse shot three men, one in the back, killing two. A court allowed him to get away with murder. He claimed it was self-defense. One of the men was carrying a “lethal skateboard.” The cowardly little maggot is in the news again.

I am Grateful that Most Young Men and Women Love their Country

First, I must tell the truth: Rittenhouse is a perfect example of young Republicans in the 21st century. He is an arrogant, self-righteous, gun-toting white supremacist who is a wannabe member of Neo-Nazi groups who support their wannabe Fuhrer.

Rittenhouse is currently being sued by Gaige Grosskreutz, one of the men he shot during his 2020 rampage in Kenosha, However, he has literally been running from process servers. In 2023, you can run, but you cannot hide. In a world of electronics, “Big Brother” is constantly watching. He is also facing legal action from another lawsuit filed by the family of Anthony Huber, one of the men killed by Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse wrote in a tweet in response to the lawsuit.

This lawsuit is an attempt to drown anyone who legally and justifiably defends their [sic] lives from attackers in a mountain of legal debt. We can not [sic] let them win. If they can come after me they will come after you.

Sadly, this is More Proof that there is no Justice in America

Like most of you, I abhor most lawsuits. However, with a corrupted judicial system dominating America today, there is no other choice. The criminal system never punishes the wealthy or the powerful. Many courts, including the SCOTUS, are biased in favor of right-wing politicians and their supporters. Most men and women in my age group were raised to respect all in authority. I’m sorry to tell you, but today I trust no one with the authority to cause me and my family harm, and I will defend anyone who is treated unfairly by anyone with power over them with my words when nothing else is available.

White Men and Women are Ruining our Country

Rittenhouse is another gun-crazy white man. The United States is the most violent nation in the world of developed nations. Domestic terrorism continues to grow. It has been proven that not only is it unsafe to leave your home for any reason in 2023, but statistics also offer irrefutable proof that right-wing extremism is partially to blame for the increase in gun violence over the last decade. Their leaders continue to preach anger, hatred, and violence. The FBI warned the American people that domestic terrorism is the greatest danger to every man, woman, and child simply going about their daily lives.

Profit Before People

Sadly, our corrupt government will continue to support the profits of gun manufacturers and gun sellers, and accept huge campaign contributions from the NRA gun lobby. At the same time, they will stand behind the poorly written and controversial Second Amendment to justify their lack of action to protect the majority.

My greatest complaint about my country is simple, and because our leaders claim to be “Christians,” it is unforgivable. The “golden rule” is non-existent in the 21st century on the right side of the aisle. Doing the right thing is no longer a policy in our government. They are in office to serve themselves and those who pay for their reelections: special interests who have more money than God: if there is one.

More Neo-Nazis than We Knew

Trump proved that there are more “Rittenhouses” out there than we knew. Millions of ignorant men and women hate our country and believe that violence is the only solution. They chose to ignore the truth that wars are never won, and violence creates more violence. Men and women who share prejudices for no discernable reason harbor hatred and engage in violent protest. Intelligent Americans see wrongs and use their strengths to force change. They engage in peaceful protests and vote in every election, choosing good and caring women and men who will represent them in Washington. Good people would never choose Trump, McConnell, Cruz, or any of the many men and women who hate democracy.

Rittenhouse got away with first-degree murder, but ruining his finances for the rest of his life will offer some justice for choosing to take the lives of two men, and the mental health of another.

By James Turnage

