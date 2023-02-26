People We Should Never Hear From Again

Do You Enjoy Being Lied To?

Moscow Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, Chuck Grassley, Tommy Tuberville, Susan Collins, Kevin McCarthy, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and at the top of the list: Donald John Trump. What do all these enemies of America, and others, have in common? They are all traitors to our country, have nothing positive to say, attempt to divide our nation, and constantly lie to the American people.

None of these men and women should be allowed to speak to the press or continue to lie to the American people. Every time the media allows them to spread their anti-American doctrine, our country becomes more divided. Therefore, the mainstream media is colluding with our nation’s enemies.

Most Politicians Tell Us the Same Lies Time and Time Again

The word “news” implies something we did not previously know. Trump continues to tell the same old lies and offer the same Q’Anon conspiracy theories as he did in June of 2015 when he first announced his intent to become your president.

Many years ago, when I was a younger man, the news was broadcast for 30 minutes each evening, and later expanded to one hour. There was only time for the facts about the important issues of the day, and a few commercial breaks. I maintain that with “24-Hour News” broadcasts all over the dial, we receive less real news today than we did in the 1950s and 60s. Most simply repeat the same old stories over and over ad nauseam.

No News Is Not “Good News,” It’s Just No News

The fake news networks, most importantly Fox, Newsmax, and others which are in reality propaganda machines for the right, offer half-truths, conspiracy theories, and lies of omission constantly, while ignoring facts. They love traitors like Trump and MTG who have no intention other than to spread discord and division across our country.

MTG: Queen of the Ugly Clowns

Greene’s latest nonsense is “a divorce between red and blue states.” Although I believe that kicking red states out of the United States is a great idea, the reality of such a situation is moronic.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” Greene wrote in a separate tweet on Presidents Day.

It would cost red states trillions of dollars, remove military protection, and reduce their revenue by more than 10 percent if they were not part of the United States. Most importantly, the truth. Thanks to the Electoral College, red and blue states have been radically separated for decades, and it’s getting worse. To listen to MTG for any reason is ludicrous. She is literally brain dead.

Trump: “The Liar King”

As the late great poet Maya Angelou might have said had she thought it was necessary, “When someone shows you over and over and over again that they are a traitor, believe them.” The Daily Beast

Donald Trump is the ultimate divider. His instructions from Vladimir Putin were to divide the American people and create a second Civil War. They succeeded. As of this minute, it is not a bloody conflict, but that could change any moment.

By its very definition, on January 6, 2021, Donald Trump committed treason and acts of sedition. The only reason he is not in a federal prison awaiting trial like the Rosenbergs in the 1950s is he was allowed to illegitimately become your president, and unlike the Rosenbergs, he is not Jewish. His ancestors were Christian and German. Historians will remember him as the man placed above the law of the United States by the United States Senate, under the control of Moscow Mitch McConnell.

From “America’s Mayor,” to “America’s Worst Lawyer”

Finally, there is one man I must include, although he is not a politician. Rudy Giuliani is a disgraced attorney who continues attempts to support Trump’s big lie. Only the braindead listen to this old and senile failure.

Even Fox News is laughing at Giuliani these days. Once known undeservedly as “America’s Mayor,” after 9/11, he has become America’s biggest buffoon.

Although there is no reason to believe anything from any of these individuals, both the mainstream media and social media continue to give them a voice. You might ask “why,” and I will tell you.

Sensationalism sells advertising; the truth be damned.

Not Since the Administration of FDR Has Our Government Served the Majority

America is not a country in 2023: it is a business. Money controls everything we see, hear, and read. The American people are being conned every day by television, our government, and every business you and I patronize.

Formerly a “cockeyed optimist,” my reading and writing have forced me to become a pessimist. Only enormous change can save the country of our Founding Fathers.

Written by James Turnage

