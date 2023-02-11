John Roberts and Nancy Mace: Two Republicans Moving in Different Directions

“Republican” is a Misnomer

I stand by my allegation that the Republican Party of our fathers and grandfathers is dead and buried. Nothing proves it more than the division within the once Grand Old Party.

If there are any “real Republicans” in Washington today, I cannot find one. However, I see some signs of a rebirth inside the failed right wing, but I am also watching others sink into the depths of extremism as they move further away from the Party of Lincoln. I give you Chief Justice John Roberts, and a Representative from South Carolina’s first district, Nacy Mace.

John Roberts was appointed as a Justice, and then Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in 2005 by President George W. Bush. Although he is a Republican, until 2022 I believed his duty to the Court and his country superseded his political affiliation.

The SCOTUS has Lost its Integrity and its Respect

However, he joined five politically biased justices on June 24, 2022, and overturned a 49-year-old decision by a less prejudiced Court, removing a woman’s right to decide how to care for her personal physical and mental health. The ruling has been known as “Roe v Wade.”

The Court is under heavy scrutiny by multiple watchdog groups and Constitutional scholars for their questionable rulings on issues that are purely political.

There is no question that Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were chosen for their bias in favor of extremists who now dominate the right side of our legislative branch. However, the most recent three, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett were selected after promising to overturn Roe v Wade. Roberts has joined these three unqualified justices and is destroying democratic rulings one by one.

Republican: A Rebirth of the Grand Old Party?

Moving in the opposite direction is Nacy Mace. Although it has been an unspoken rule since the Reagan administration that Republicans will stand together, regardless of the situation, Ms. Mace broke ranks with multiple members of her party. Thursday evening she spoke in front of the Washington Press Club. She was obviously upset with the embarrassing actions of her constituents during President Biden’s State of the Union address. Here are a few of her remarks, demonstrating her displeasure with the current state of her party.

Really, who lies about playing college volleyball? Who does that? If you’re gonna lie, at least make it about something big, like you actually won the 2020 presidential election.

She further slammed Santos, “C’mon, George, you give Republicans a bad name. And that’s Lauren Boebert’s job” Adding after a pause, “Just kidding, Lauren, don’t shoot.”

She added:

There’s one reason I was chosen to be the Republican speaker tonight, and it’s because Kevin McCarthy couldn’t get the votes.

Then referring to his abject capitulation to the GOP rebels, “I haven’t seen someone assume that many positions to appease crazy Republicans since Stormy Daniels,”

Republican: All I can say is, “snap!”

The division within the once GOP is irreparable. Is there a ‘new breed’ of real Republicans arising out of the swamp which permeates the House today? Extremism is the only word that applies to most men and women who are fascists but claim to be patriots.

Let’s face it: our country is a great big, f**king mess.

By James Turnage

