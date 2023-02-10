Republicans Are Alienating the Largest “Political Party”: Independents

We Outnumber Everyone Else

On December 17, 2020, Gallup polling found that 31% of Americans identified as Democrats, 25% identified as Republican, and 41% as Independent. I am proud to have been an Independent since I was 21 years old in July of 1967. Like most Independents, I was unsure about Joe Biden in 2020, but I abhorred Trump.

The 2020 Election Offered One Surprise, and One Expected Result

President Biden has been our most accomplished President in the last 40 years in his first two. Although he continues to fight against the “party of no,” he has done an excellent job, and I am grateful.

Trump became an even worse human being after he was evicted from the White House. As a sitting president, he attempted to overthrow his own government, refusing to accept the fact that the 2020 election was the “safest and most secure election in history,” according to his own “election czar.” He stole 14 boxes of classified material. Aware that most Americans despise him, he continues his attempts to divide our nation.

No Country for Men Who Are Too Old

But here’s the truth. Republicans cannot win if they nominate Trump, and it is doubtful that Democrats will win if they nominate Mr. Biden. A survey revealed that most Americans consider Mr. Biden, who will be 81 on November 5, 2024, and Trump, who will be 78½, too old and too white to represent a diverse population of 331 million people whose average age is 38.2 years.

Choosing Trump as their nominee in 2016 was a huge mistake for America and for the right wing. It cost them dearly as Independents went to the polls in 2018, 2020, and 2022. Adding Democratic and Independent voters together could mean that 72 percent of the electorate would crush a very small 25 percent of Republican voters.

A Similar Situation Is Happening in Both Politics and Religion

Christianity is losing in the contest for converts. The fastest growing religion is “none of the above,” and second, Muslims who follow the teachings of the Prophet Mohammad, not the pretend extremists who follow false prophets.

In politics, Democrats are gaining while Republicans are losing supporters. However, as it is with religion, “none of the above,” Independents, are the fastest growing group. Younger Americans are not “joiners.” They prefer to make choices not defined by one religion, or one political party. They are a lot wiser than most members of my generation.

I never understood offering loyalty to one party. The right to vote offers each of us an opportunity to vet the candidates and choose those whose positions on the issues are most closely aligned with our own. These are the people we should elect. Voting for a party and not a person gave us Trump, Cruz, Moscow Mitch, Jordan, Greene, Boebert, Gosar, McCarthy, Gaetz, Grassley, Johnson, Hawley, Santos, and on the Democratic side, Manchin and Sinema. Big mistakes, each and every one.

On November 5, 2024, vote, and vote wisely. Every person you choose can have a big effect on you, and everyone you love.

By James Turnage

Find my nine novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

CQ Roll Call: It was all about the independents, again

Daily Kos: Republicans are becoming the party of heckling, and it’s turning independent voters off

Top and featured image courtesy of Bill Smith‘s Flickr page – Creative Commons License