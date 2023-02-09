It’s Time for Someone to Call Marjorie Taylor Greene What She Is

This May be Crude, but it’s All True, and I’m Willing to Do Whatever is Necessary

Here it is right now: the truth about Marjorie Taylor Greene. The best way to describe her is “redneck white trash which should be taken out to the curb and forgotten.” Not only is MTG not an American, but she is also inhuman. She is judgemental and filled with hatred for all men and women who are not pure white, heterosexual, and at least pretend to be Christian. Greene is not one of the worst of the worst who came out from under a rock or from a swamp, MTG crawled out from the slime at the bottom of a cesspool when it is drained.

It is clear that she will never accomplish anything of importance for the people of Georgia or the United States. She is too busy tearing the fiber of our country apart.

I Wonder if Others Share My Opinion: Of Course, They Do

Of course, all of these allegations are my own opinions. But look at her actions and words. MTG is a female Donald Trump. Although she will accept this as a compliment, I see it as an observation. Trump is the second worst man in the world. Only Vladimir Putin, Trump’s mentor, is worse.

What I know is that MTG does not deserve a seat in the House, or residence in America. She is everything that is wrong with our nation today. MTG hates the idea that our nation is more diverse every day. She hates democracy, supports Trump’s “big lie,” and would lead another coup against our government. She admitted all of these things several times at several events.

Would Marjorie Taylor Greene Pass a Competency Test?

I cannot claim that Greene is crazy, but she acts like a woman who should be committed. What I can tell you is that MTG is evil personified. She and other right-wing extremists have an agenda that is diametrically opposed to the dreams of our Founding Fathers.

I have only one question which is relevant: “how can anyone who advocates the overthrow of our democratically elected government be allowed to be a member of our government.” This makes no sense at all, and if the law prevents her removal from office, the law is wrong, and in opposition to the intent of the Constitution. It must be changed or broken.

Better Times with Obama

When Barack Obama led our country, great strides were made to allow our nation to become one of the greatest in the world. However, between 2017 and 2021 the Trump administration moved our nation backward in a direct attempt to undo all of the accomplishments of our 44th president.

Trump succeeded in dividing our nation, but never gained the support of real Americans. Only extremists who hate the “dream” continue to support Trump and his cronies in Washington.

A Government in Name Only

With an entire party displaying ignorance and incompetence, it is no surprise that the government of the United States is both corrupt and dysfunctional. The question becomes, “can it be repaired?” I’m not sure. Without leadership on the right, divided by multiple parties within a party, the right-wing cannot be trusted. They are without a unified platform and continue to ignore the real problems impeding progress in America.

Hypocrites One and All

As I watched MTG during the SOTU address act like a spoiled middle school child, I remembered another hateful woman who claimed that her president deserved respect simply because he was living in the White House. That was Trump’s paid liar, Kellyanne Conway. I guess MTG didn’t get the memo, or more likely, she is acting like the hypocrite she truly is.

Op-Ed By James Turnage

Find my novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

HuffPost: Marjorie Taylor Greene Becomes Meme Of The Night For All The Wrong Reasons

The Daily Beast: MTG Screams ‘Liar’ at Joe Biden as Republicans Derail SOTU



Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License