This Independent Voter Is a Happy Man Thanks to President Biden

I Am Pleasantly Surprised

My feelings about Joe Biden during the 2020 campaign, and into his first year in office were luke-warm at best. However, after last night’s State of the Union address, he has become a beacon of light. Those of us who continue to expose the truth about today’s fake Republicans found a President who was not afraid to speak truth to power and subtly but intentionally called out the men and women on the right side of the aisle, for their failures, their lies, and their hypocrisy.

Yes, It Is True: Republicans Want to Reduce or Eliminate Social Security and Medicare

I begin with the obvious. It is not news that right wing extremists seek to end Social Security and Medicare. Biden skillfully urged Republicans to stand and promise that these programs will not be part of their plans to cut spending. I nearly laughed as he maneuvered these hypocrites into making a promise they do not intend to keep.

Senator Mike Lee, not a Republican, but a TEA Party member, called his president a liar. Unfortunately for this hypocrite from Utah, there are multiple records of members of the TEA Party and Freedom Caucus suggesting the repeal of Social Security and Medicare.

Speeches Are Usually Boring: Not on Tuesday Night

One reporter called the President’s speech “a thing of beauty.” I agree. I had not planned to watch it, planning to read the highlights the next morning. However, I loved it and found a reason to smile frequently.

What We Didn’t See

One thing we did not see on camera was both laughable and also satisfying.

Senator Mitt Romney from Utah intentionally accosted the second biggest liar to ever hold a position in our government, George Santos. One individual who was present during the encounter said that Mr. Romney’s first words were, “you don’t belong here.”

[After the speech, Romney told CNN he criticized Santos for standing in the front aisle “trying to shake hands” with the president and senators “given the fact that he’s under ethics investigation.”

“He should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room,” he said, noting that Santos may have responded to his remark but he “didn’t hear.”]

Republicans Are Too Stupid to Understand Some Are Harming Their Party’s Election Hopes

This is how ignorant most Republicans have chosen to be. People who do not belong in Washington should be evicted. Allowing individuals like Santos, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, and Matt Gaetz harms the image of the already damaged fake Republican Party.

I had a great evening, but President Biden had an exceptional night. He displayed the courage, intelligence, and principles of what I always thought it meant to be an FDR Democrat.

People Must Become Priority Number One

For decades the welfare of the majority of the American people has been placed on a ‘back burner.’ It’s time that the quality of life for people is priority number one. Corporations and the super-rich can take care of themselves.

The Worst Press Secretary in History Did Not Disappoint

I chose not to watch the Republican rebuttal, and learned this morning that it was a wise decision. I anticipated that Sara Huckabee Sanders would call everything Mr. Biden said a lie. If you know the facts, you know it was all true. However, Republicans cannot survive when the truth is told.

If the American people were listening, the President’s approval rating should surge.

By James Turnage

