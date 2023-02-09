What Can Politicians Do for the Youth During This Gang Epidemic

Youth In Gangs

Youth involvement in gangs has always existed, but in recent years, the number of young people participating in gang activities has soared. In Chicago, more than 33,000 juveniles have been detained and classified as gang members during the past 20 years. Many of them are from areas like Lawndale and Back of the Yards. Chicagoans now need someone who will look after our youth who are currently dealing with this gang plague as the mayoral election approaches.

Interviewing A Close Friend

He is 17 years old and grew up in Little Village. The youth was asked questions about his experiences between the ages of 7 and 17 growing up in Little Village. “I liked it here,” he responded.

He said he spent a lot of time in his culture’s presence and gained a lot of friends along the way. “The violence that I am surrounded by caused by gangs that want to kill each other is my sole gripe. I’m caught in the midst and concerned about stray shots, he said. Many residents of Little Village and other neighborhoods fear this,” the youth added.

When inquired if his community had always been like this, he said, “This isn’t how things have always been, I used to feel extremely confident walking to the corner or to the park.”

He was asked if he ever wanted to become a member of a gang. He was surrounded by gangs but one was curious to see if his environment affected his way of thinking.

I have, but that want of joining one has vanished. I have lost previous classmates to gang violence as well as witnessed some of my closest friends perish in such incidents. This entire experience has convinced me that joining gangs is not worthwhile.

Unlike many young people, my friend was able to resist the impulse to join a gang. However, many others do.

Why Are Youth Turning To Gangs

Many young people join these gangs in an effort to feel connected. They believe that by joining a gang, they can find a new family. However, the truth is that doing so will only get them in danger. Drugs, alcohol, sex, imprisonment, and even death can be presented to young people.

There are various reasons why young people join gangs, including financial gain, being in a high-gang region, having family members who are gang members, having low self-esteem, having minimal adult supervision, having plenty of spare time, peer pressure, protection, etc.

What can be done to protect Chicago’s children and keep them off the streets? Increasing the number of after-school programs is one method to support adolescents who have a lot of spare time so they can use it for something constructive.

This could be anything, from music to sports. Children can use this as a platform to showcase their skills and passions.

Alternative Methods To Help

Teaching what joining a gang can result in is another method. Youth are exposed to dangerous and evil acts by gangs, as previously indicated, but they are frequently unaware of this until they have personal experience with it. A lesson about the risks and drawbacks of joining a gang can be presented to the kids at least once per week.

Increasing the number of youth counseling services is another option. Teenagers may experience a great deal of stress during this time, which may influence them to turn to gangs, drugs, or alcohol. These are all the wrong options. Therefore, counseling services are a fantastic method to help adolescents. They sometimes need someone they can confide in and open up to. Especially for kids who had abusive or neglectful parents growing up.

There are other ways to help, but I believe that casting a ballot is the most crucial one. Your vote can make a difference and protect numerous youngsters from this gang plague. Youth shouldn’t be afraid to go outside. There must be a shift, and action must be taken. Hold these elected officials responsible and let’s put some resources in place to assist our youth.

By Gabriel Salgado

Sources:

Chicago Tribune: Nearly 33,000 juveniles arrested over last two decades labeled as gang members by Chicago police

youth.gov: Gang Prevention: An Overview of Research and Programs

American Academy Of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry: Gangs and Children

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Office of Public Affairs‘ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License