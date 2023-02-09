One Hour and 13 Minutes of Positivity, and the Truth

Truth be told, I hadn’t planned to watch the State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. I thought I would read the hilites on Wednesday morning. However, my wife wanted to watch President Biden’s speech and I agreed without question. His words resonated with a certain truth that many could hear.

A Display of Truth, Courage, Honesty, and Hope

Never in my 76 years have I heard a SOTU speech as positive, honest, courageous, or filled with truth as the one made by Mr. Biden last evening. He touched on every issue, and noted his administration’s accomplishments, complimenting Republicans who supported several of those many successes, and occasionally speaking honestly about acts of obstruction from right-wing extremists.

The speech lasted one hour and 13 minutes, and I was not bored. In two years Biden has accomplished more than any of his predecessors since Richard Nixon. I would be remiss if I did not include President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, whose courage was unmatched by Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

I was especially proud of the fact that the President challenged Republicans to simply “do the right thing” for the future of our nation’s people. Our government was designed to succeed, but not without open and honest deliberation and compromise. This is rare in the 21st century.

McCarthy Remains and Deserves to be a Joke: He is not a Leader and That’s the Truth

I noticed how Speaker McCarthy refused to applaud the President’s proposals which would improve the lives of the working class. It was also obvious that McCarthy continues to support the worst president in America’s history. I found it repulsive when the worst person in Washington, Marjorie Taylor Greene, also known as MTG, called her president a liar. She is the poster child for requiring IQ tests and psychiatric evaluations for every candidate seeking office in our federal government.

Our President Never Wavered in his Support for the American Worker

The only matter of importance is that the President was clear about his message and his efforts to serve all Americans.

I thought about waiting until tomorrow to write this article after Sara “Huckabuck” Sanders offered her rebuttal. I changed my mind after watching Mr. Biden’s patriotic and hopeful remarks about the future of the United States. There could be no words to denounce what he told the American people that he is the man we need today.

Truth: An American President Who Works for All of Us

His predecessor used his position to improve his own life while denying the very existence of the majority of our nation’s people. His speeches were filled with negativity, telling us how bad America was, and included personal attacks on his many detractors. It was the least presidential-like act committed by any man who occupied the White House in history.

I was not a big Biden supporter in 2020. I voted for him because he was a far better choice than his opponent who harmed our country for four years. However, he has surprised me. His accomplishments are far more numerous and important than his predecessors, Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Trump.

I must be honest here and admit that President Obama’s focus was on saving our nation’s economy, two unwinnable wars, and a housing crisis that was destroying families. He faced obstacles no other president in history faced and was an admirable and successful leader.

President Biden is undoing the many evils of the worst thing to happen to our nation in my lifetime: the illegitimate presidency of Donald John Trump.

Kudos to a great speech and for offering hope to the American people.

Op-ed by James Turnage

