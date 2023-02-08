A Shadow Government Behind a Shadow Government

Our Government Is Not What You Think It Is

The Republican Party is gone but not forgotten. For more than forty years it has been a shadow government, only the name remained as real Republicans became extinct. In 2023 pretenders in the House and Senate, claiming to be “Republicans,” have become undermined by a new shadow government which has several names: The TEA Party, The Freedom Caucus, The Trump MAGA Republican Party, and the American Fascist Party.

So Far to the Right They Are Always Wrong for America

The latter is now aligned with the Freedom Caucus and has become so extreme it is the enemy of everything the United States of America stands for and believes in. To achieve his dream, Speaker Kevin McCarthy offered his very soul. All of his power now resides in the incapable and destructive hands of the Freedom Caucus, which is the ultimate shadow government.

There Is Reason to Be Hopeful

However, I am not concerned. “Republicans” hold a very small majority in the House, and President Biden has the power of a veto, with no possibility of it being reversed by a two-thirds majority in the House. What will happen for the next two years is “nothing.” The incompetence and obstructionism from the right will continue as it has since 2009.

Let’s Look at a Few Typical “House Republicans” Today

If you believe that I am wrong, let’s look at a few of the anti-Americans who sit on the right side of the aisle. I will focus on the joke we call the House of Representatives, because they refuse to represent anyone other than the super-rich.

Jim Jordan spent his entire useless career attempting to destroy democracy. The angry man from Ohio is infamous for aiding and abetting the Ohio State wrestling team’s doctor as he sexually assaulted some of the young men. He has done nothing else for his state or our country.

Paul Gosar is such a failure and useless beyond imagination. His own Arizona family denounced him during his last campaign. He will be remembered for attending a Neo-Nazi rally being held in the same city as CPAC last year.

Lauren Boebert is so ridiculous I want to laugh, but cannot. She is a danger to the continuation of the United States. Her only ambition appears to be shredding the Constitution with the exception of her beloved Second Amendment. Unfortunately she barely won reelection in Colorado in 2022.

Matt Gaetz should be in prison. This alleged child molester is unfit to call himself an American. The people of Florida’s first district continue to allow this buffoon to claim that he is working in Washington, although he has done nothing but attempt to destroy our government.

Mad Marjorie Taylor Greene

I could write a 200-page essay about Marjorie Taylor Greene. From “Jewish space lasers,” to her support for the attempted coup on January 6, 2021, claiming that if she had led the insurrection, they would have “won,” she has embarrassed herself, the people of Georgia, and our country.

Recently, when McCarthy was unavailable to lead a session in the House, Greene was handed the gavel, and appeared to be “power mad,” saying “I could get used to this.”

These are perfect examples of those who call themselves “Republicans” today.

As a proud, lifelong Independent, it saddens me to know that there are no real Republicans left in Washington today. My choices have become limited, and that’s not what America was all about.

By James Turnage

