Democrats, Republicans, Truth, Lies, and the State of the Union

Tonight, February 7, 2023 the State of the Union address will take place in front of both parties and millions of Americans. The President has a lot to brag about. Although the fact that politics is all they care about, those who call themselves Republicans will attempt to refute everything a real American President will have to say. Unlike Trump, he will focus on his positive accomplishments, and refuse to viciously attack his detractors. The big difference is that our 45th illegitimate president is not an American, and Mr. Biden is a patriot.

As an Independent, I Miss the Republican Party

The men and women who sit on the right side of the aisle in the Capitol Building are not the Republican Party of your grandfather’s or your father’s. They are pretenders who belong to the TEA Party, the Trump MAGA Party, the Freedom Caucus, and the American Nazi Party. Their only tactic to convince the American people to vote for them is to lie every time they open their pie holes.

Liars Lie About Lying

Therefore it makes me smile when they accuse Democrats of lying. They are well-known for their problems with facts, and are very upset that President Biden has been far more successful than they thought possible, or any political writer thought possible, including yours truly.

Trump did nothing for four years, and Mr. Biden has accomplished more than George W. Bush and Trump did in twelve as he finished his first two years in office.

Your Laugh for the Day at Republican’s Expense

Former Speaker of the House, a confirmed criminal, and sexual deviate, Newt Gingrich, had this to say prior to tonight’s SOTU.

“Look, it’s going to be a fantasy address. ‘The border is really not open. We really don’t have a problem of fentanyl killing our children. Everybody’s really economically happy. Afghanistan was a great success. I think they called it the “largest airlift in history.” The fact is that we were very clever in allowing the Chinese balloon to go all the way across the country, finishing its mission before we shot it down. I think, what are you going to say.”

Once again the party of regressive ideas refuses to face the issues facing our nation and attempt to discredit anyone in Washington who is trying to do the right thing. The “party of no,” every man and woman on the right, has accomplished nothing of importance over the last 42 years.

Become an Informed American, Not a Tool of the Right Wing

Try something. Stop watching Fox News or any “news” broadcast for just a week. Instead, read multiple articles about the same situation or issue. You will learn the truth and ask yourself why you followed Trump’s example, and “learned everything you need to know” from the boob tube. You may be greatly surprised.

I’m sure most of you know that I made a promise to myself on the morning of November 9, 2016. I would never watch television “news” again. I kept that promise, and I think my IQ has risen 10 points.

By James Turnage

