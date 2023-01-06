January 6 Is Not an Anniversary to Celebrate

January 6: The Darkest Day in American History

Two years ago today will be remembered as the darkest day in American history. The sitting President of the United States executed an attempt to overthrow the Government of the United States by stopping the Constitutional requirement of certifying the vote of the Electoral College, the final step in the election process. The January 6 riot is something that can’t be forgotten.

Donald Trump began planning and organizing the insurrection after he was soundly defeated in the 2020 election by President Joe Biden. Assisting him were members of his staff, Republican members of the House and Senate, and leaders of Neo-Nazi groups across America.

America’s Greatest Traitor Remains a Free Man

However, unlike men and women in our nation’s past who committed treason against America, Trump remains a free man who continues his attempts to divide our nation with “the big lie.” I still cannot understand why? My wife and I were two of millions of Americans who watched from the beginning when Trump stood before “his people” and ordered them to halt the proceedings. We didn’t need a committee to know what happened because it happened on live television.

Unfortunately for our country’s future, Trump continues to speak to his supporters about “the big lie.” Some of them continue to believe him, while a number of his supporters in the House and Senate continue to embrace the biggest lie ever told.

The House Remembers January 6

The House held a moment of silence to honor the memory of the lives lost on January 6, 2021. President Biden reminded all Americans that it remains alive in many areas of our country. Denial results in chosen ignorance, and the United States has become the most ignorant nation in the world.

Doing Nothing is not New, but Doing it Without a Speaker Is

Meanwhile, members of the House continue to receive their paychecks for doing nothing. There’s nothing they can do. The Constitution forbids them from taking any action until a Speaker is elected, and after three wasted days and nine votes, no one is holding the gavel.

Appearing on MSNBC, fascist Lauren Boebert admitted that the House is more effective when it does nothing, which is 90 percent of the time.

A Man Hated by Everyone, Including His Own Party is the Problem

The problem involves the candidacy of one hypocritical Trump lackey, Kevin McCarthy, who will say and do anything to obtain the powerful position of being third in line for the presidency. He has no plans to improve the lives of 331 million people, he is simply power-hungry.

His opposition involves 19 members of the Freedom Caucus, a group so extreme it refuses to talk to other “Republicans” who are not supporting their fascist policies.

McCarthy has vowed to continue his bid to become the Speaker for as long as it takes, and is willing to lose what little of his self-respect and integrity he continues to possess to reach his goal. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, this is your fake Republican Party in the 21st century.

A Broken Government Which Cannot be Repaired

No one can deny that our government is completely dysfunctional. The problem is less about politics and more about ideologies. One-half of the 435 members of the House are Americans, and the other half would destroy America, shred the Constitution, and place Trump in power as a fascist dictator. This cannot be fixed.

In many ways, the situation makes no difference. The “party of no” has accomplished nothing over 14 years. The men and women who call themselves Republicans are without leadership. There are several loud-mouthed men and women who love to scream about their support for Trump and the insurrectionists who violently attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and do nothing.

Where is the Great Leader We Need Today?

Our nation is desperately in need of great men and women who care about the future of our nation’s people. Sadly, they are not to be found in Washington.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

