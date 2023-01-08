Kevin McCarthy Will Be Worse Than Newt Gingrich and Dennis Hastert

Unworthy of Becoming the Speaker of the House

What can I say about the woos, Kevin McCarthy, who will soon be the Speaker of the House. There are two answers: first, I have nothing good to say, and second, I have neither the time, words, or energy to list all the bad things. However, I can promise you that he will be worse than two other disgraced Republicans who were Speakers, Newt Gingrich and Dennis Hastert. His is unworthy of being the third person in line for the presidency. McCarthy has agreed to give away nearly all of the power held by 52 men and one woman who preceded him. McCarthy is desperate and would literally say and do anything to become the most powerful man in the legislature.

What if the House Did Nothing? But I’m Being Redundant

This situation is one of the saddest and most revealing incidents related to American politics in history. It is clear that the right side of the aisle is in turmoil, and therefore incapable and unwilling to effectively govern our country. The truth is undeniable, the Republican Party, the Grand Old Party, and the Party of Lincoln no longer exist.

Several extremist groups now compose what was once the party of real Republicans who are now buried in graves or mausoleums. There are a handful of moderate Republicans, the TEA Party, the Freedom Caucus, the Trump MAGA Party, and the American Fascist Party.

McCarthy Will Eventually Receive 218 Votes and be a Disgrace to his Predecessors

I am writing this at 7:30 PST on Friday, and the 14th vote for the Speaker of the House should be taking place any moment. Kevin McCarthy has sacrificed everything, his dignity, self-respect, and power to secure his lifetime dream. Will he succeed? The truth is, no one cares. He is a loser who will never have the respect of his peers or the American people. His party is in turmoil, and the House will fail to perform its purpose for the next two years.

Look at the reality of this situation. On the right side of the aisle are traitors to the American people with names like Matt Gaetz, Loren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and many others who have no interest in performing the jobs for which they were elected.

Neither does Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy is not a Loyal American

McCarthy is a Trump lackey who chose to kiss Trump’s humongous derriere after the orange buffoon lost by a large majority to President Joe Biden in 2020. He supported Trump’s “big lie,” knowing that this was a fabrication focused on dividing our nation.

The truth is clear and cannot be denied. There is not a single man or woman in Washington claiming to be a “Republican” who has the courage and patriotism to do the right thing. They are opportunists who continue to violate their oaths of office for political ambition.

It is now clear that McCarthy will be our nation’s 54th Speaker of the House. He has sacrificed everything to achieve his personal goal. Once again there will be no legitimate leadership among those who fallaciously claim to be “Republicans.” They are a disjointed and doomed to fail group of self-serving men and women who have no purpose in our government. The “party of no “ is composed of obstructionists who have no concern for the future of the American people.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

Find my Novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

CNN: Rep. Kevin McCarthy wins House speakership

CNBC: GOP leader McCarthy elected House Speaker on 15th vote in historic run

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Matt Johnson‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License