A Few of the Most Destructive and Embarrassing Incidents in Republican History

Shame on the Republican Party

In the early morning hours of Saturday, January 7, 2023, the House of Representatives elected a Speaker. In one of the most embarrassing incidents in Republican history, Trump puppet, Kevin McCarthy, was elected on the 15th vote since January 3rd. A group of fascists held the House and our country hostage for over four days until they forced McCarthy to surrender Congress to the “Freedom Caucus.” McCarthy will be the “Speaker in name only.”

How in the Hell did our Government Devolve to this Level?

How did the once Grand Old Republican Party implode and become the Trump MAGA Party? Let’s look at right-wing politics in the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

The demise of the Party of Lincoln began in 1981. From day one Ronald Reagan became the first “Republican Czar.” He not only became our nation’s 40th president, he took absolute control of the Republican Party. Dissent and free thought were no longer allowed within his party. In his very first year Reagan began the right-wing’s wars on the working class and women. Unfortunately for the country and his party, Reagan’s destructive policies were adopted by his three successors.

In 2000, George W. Bush was clearly defeated in the presidential election. However, a Republican dominated Supreme Court halted a recount in Florida and handed the presidency to Bush who had lost the popular vote. We will never be certain who won the Electoral College.

This decision by a politically biased Court gave our nation the second worst president in history. He placed our nation in two illegal and unwinnable wars and his failed fiscal policy nearly resulted in a second “Great Depression.” Of equal importance, Bush and his Vice-President, Dick Cheney, decided to take vacations before completing their first year, although they had been advised that the possibility of a major attack on the United States was imminent. On September 11, 2001, the World Trade Center’s twin towers fell to the ground.

I was Very Mistaken: It Did Get Worse

I refused to believe that our nation would have a worse leader than Bush until one of our country’s darkest days, November 8, 2016.

With the assistance of James Comey, the mainstream media, and Vladimir Putin, the least qualified candidate in history was gifted the Electoral College: Donald John Trump.

His illegitimate presidency brought an end to the Republican Party once and for all. He spent the next four years causing irreparable damage to the lives of most Americans.

Who Thought it was Possible to Find a Republican Worse than “W”

Reagan had demanded unquestionable loyalty and obeyance. In 2017 the Republican Party surrendered themselves enthusiastically to the malignant narcissist without coercion.

Although Trump was not a true Republican, or a loyal American, he used his fake Republican presidency to destroy individual rights and divide our nation’s people for four years. His party protected him from punishment as he violated the Constitution on a daily basis. When the Covid-19 pandemic invaded our nation, Trump ignored the probability of large numbers of deaths and destruction, repeating the words “it will just go away” over and over again.

Saving the Worst for Last

However, Trump saved his most embarrassing and destructive actions for the final days of his illegitimate presidency.

After being impeached, and allowing tens of thousands of Americans to lose their lives from a coronavirus, Trump was soundly defeated in the 2020 election. An historic number of voters made it clear that a second term for Trump was unthinkable.

“The Big Lie”

Trump’s enormous ego and need for power and attention would not allow him to accept the will of the people. His life has been a tale of loss and this one crushed him like no other. He created the “the big lie,” claiming massive voter fraud without an iota of proof. However, what he did next was an act of pure treason and the fatal blow to the former GOP.

Trump began planning and organizing a coup with the intention of overthrowing the government of the United States. The date of January 6, 2021 was the day scheduled to certify the votes of members of the Electoral College. With the assistance of leaders of Neo-Nazi groups, members of his own political party who were loyal to him but not their country, and his Chief of Staff, among others, he walked out of the White House, stood on a podium, and ordered his supporters who had been brought to Washington by those same white supremacist leaders, to march to the Capitol Building and halt the proceedings by any means. This was all recorded by the television networks.

When the dust settled after the failed insurrection, Trump was impeached once again, and acquitted once again by Moscow Mitch McConnell’s Senate without a fair trial.

You are not an American if you are Loyal to Trump

Many of the men and women who call themselves “Republicans” today are loyal to Trump and favor the end of democracy. They cannot call themselves “Americans.” Among these traitors to the American people is Kevin McCarthy.

For the next two years the House will be impotent. It will accomplish less than nothing. Those who call themselves “Republicans” today have no leadership in Washington. They have become nothing but a street gang, led by a pathological liar who continues to follow the playbook of Adolf Hitler in 1930’s Germany.

I repeat myself: the government of the United States is the most incompetent and corrupt in the world.

By the way, professional liar, George Santos, was immediately sworn in after the vote count. But that’s another embarrassing story for another time.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

