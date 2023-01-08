It Appears That America Will Have a Hypocritical and Feckless Speaker of the House Who Serves Trump Not America

Unworthy of Becoming the Speaker of the House

What can I say about the woos, Kevin McCarthy, who will soon be the Speaker of the House? There are two answers: first, I have nothing good to say, and second, I have neither the time, words, or energy to list all the bad things.

To secure his lifelong ambition to be the third person in line for the presidency, McCarthy agreed to give away nearly all of the power held by 53 men and one woman who preceded him. This is moronic, but it is something his Fuhrer would do.

The Condition of American Politics is Entirely Disgusting

This situation is one of the saddest and most revealing incidents related to American politics in history. It is clear that the right side of the aisle is disjointed, and therefore incapable and unwilling to effectively govern our country. The truth is clear, the Republican Party, the Grand Old Party, and the Party of Lincoln no longer exist.

Several extremist groups now compose what was once the party of real Republicans now buried in graves or mausoleums. They are a handful of moderate Republicans, the TEA Party, the Freedom Caucus, the Trump MAGA Party, and the American Fascist Party.

A Disgrace to the Dignity of the Individual Labeled Speaker of the House

I am writing this at 7:30 PST, and the 14th vote for the Speaker of the House should be taking place any moment. Kevin McCarthy has sacrificed everything, his dignity, self-respect, and power to secure his lifetime dream. Will he succeed? The truth is, no one cares. He is a loser who will never have the respect of his peers or the American people. His party is in turmoil, and the House will fail to perform its purpose for the next two years.

Look at the reality of this situation. On the right side of the aisle are traitors to the American people with names like Matt Gaetz, Loren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan, and many others who have no interest in performing the jobs for which they were elected.

Neither does Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy is not a Loyal American

McCarthy is a Trump lackey who chose to kiss Trump’s humongous derriere after the orange buffoon lost by a large majority to President Joe Biden in 2020. He supported Trump’s “big lie,” knowing that this was a fabrication focused on dividing our nation.

The truth is clear and cannot be denied. There is not a single man or woman in Washington claiming to be a “Republican” who has the courage and patriotism to do the right thing. They are opportunists who continue to violate their oaths of office for political ambition.

It is now clear that McCarthy will be our nation’s 55th Speaker of the House. He has sacrificed everything to achieve his personal goal. Once again there will be no legitimate leadership among those who fallaciously claim to be “Republicans.” They are a disjointed and doomed-to-fail group of self-serving men and women who have no purpose in our government. The party of no are obstructionists who have no concern for the future of the American people.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

