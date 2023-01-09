Physical Confrontation Solves Nothing but Sometimes It Is Very Funny

Keystone Cops in Control of the House

If you didn’t see it and are in need of a good laugh, search YouTube and find the moment when Representative Mike Rogers from Alabama charged the buffoon from Florida, Matt Gaetz Friday evening. His confrontation intention was obvious; he was going to kick the pompous little fool’s butt. Unfortunately, he was restrained by the Republican from North Carolina, Richard Hudson. The only thing I would enjoy more is to see an old, obese Trump dropped on the first punch from Joe Biden.

To call Gaetz a useless fool who has no value to our government who should be expelled from the House is only a small part of why he will always be remembered as the second greatest mistake by the voters in the first district of Florida. This simply proves that many voters who, like me, are septuagenarians or older, should not be allowed to vote, and are a danger to our nation’s future. Florida has burdened our nation with Gaetz, Rick Scott, and, of course, Ron DeSantis.

Confrontation: When Fascists Quarrel

Last week I enjoyed the display of idiocy by both Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene as they engaged in a “cat fight” between gun-toting fascists. Even more fun was the hilarious conflict between traitors to the American people in the House as infighting prevented the selection of a Speaker on the first vote in 100 years.

On the 15th vote, four days later, a “Speaker in name Only was chosen. Right-wing spin doctors attempted to recreate the situation into something resembling democracy, but the reality proved once and for all that any man or woman claiming to be a Republican is incapable of governing America’s 331 million people. Fascist extremists have complete control of the former Grand Old Party in 2023. I predict nothing of importance will be accomplished until the 119th Congress is sworn in on January 3, 2025.

Confrontation: A Riot I Would Watch While Eating Popcorn

I would not be surprised if in the near future, Congress would become engaged in a huge confrontation/riot when all members of our legislature would become involved in a physical confrontation. I would love to see such a confrontation. It would be far more comical and interesting than one of the ludicrous cage matches which have become a degrading part of American culture today.

If I were a member of today’s fake Republican Party, I would be embarrassed to wear that title. Not a single member of the respected and revered Party of Lincoln would tolerate those who falsely claim to be members of the former Grand Old Party in 2023.

The RNC Offers America the Worst of the Worst

These pretenders have given us incompetent and uncaring individuals such as Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Marco Rubio, Tommy Tuberville, Ron Johnson, Rand Paul, Chuck Grassley, Moscow Mitch McConnell, Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, and too many others who will never choose to serve their country, their people. They are ambitious fascists who would shred the Constitution for their own benefit.

Kevin McCarthy Will Hold the Gavel, but Members of the Freedom Caucus are the Speakers of the House

Early last Saturday morning the “Freedom Caucus” became Speaker of the House. McCarthy surrendered every power designed for the Speaker to this far, far-right extremist group of Neo-Nazis. He will be nothing but a figurehead whose reputation as a hypocrite, a coward, and a feckless fool has preceded him. McCarthy’s devotion to Trump should be his greatest embarrassment. However, he has no self-respect, no integrity, and lacks morals and principles. He cannot be called an “American.” He has no right to hold a seat in the House, and never should be third in line for the presidency.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

Find my novels on Amazon’s Kindle

