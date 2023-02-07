Did the Pentagon Hide Information About Chinese Balloons From Trump?

It might be related to Trump’s constant racist attacks against China. Maybe it’s because Trump is obviously a paranoid schizophrenic, and a malignant narcissist. Or it could be the fact that the obese, old, white man enjoys ordering others to fight his fights. A statement from the Pentagon apparently claims that at least eight balloons launched from China flew over the United States between January of 2017 and January of 2021. Trump was not informed of the incidents.

The Overly Reported “Tale of the Balloon”

The recent balloon, ordered destroyed by President Biden off the coast of the Carolinas, was the only “news” story on Fox for three days. It was a very veiled attempt to discredit a real American President. I remember well when a wealthy young, white woman was missing in Aruba. For one year the only top story was about Natalee Holloway, although dozens of young girls who were not all white disappeared several times a week.

Trump Would Have Loved to Use the “Toys” Available to Him

I can only imagine the smile on Trump’s face if had someone told him about a Chinese spy balloon in our skies. He would have ordered the military to use its most powerful missile to shoot it down while over a major city. The most recent balloon was described as being the size of three school buses. President Biden feared the damage incurred if it was destroyed over a populated area. Therefore he decided to wait until it was over the ocean. Trump would not have cared unless it positioned itself above a red state.

Republican Outrage Is Unwarranted

Florida Republican Representative Mike Waltz claimed Monday that the Pentagon may have previously hidden information about a Chinese spy balloon from former President Donald Trump.

“My office has been briefed by the office of the Secretary of Defense of the current Pentagon that it happened over Florida, it happened over Texas and that it’s happened before. We have more detailed questions but what is unclear…did the Pentagon under the Trump administration brief the Trump White House and give them the option to take action or did they decide not to brief them for whatever reason?” Waltz said.

Every day Trump was your illegitimate president, I lived in fear that the “nuclear football” was in control of a lunatic. Waltz is suggesting that the Pentagon should have given Trump an opportunity to create havoc and take dangerous action. One which could harm Americans and their property.

He continued: “And there is some speculation, I talked to Trump White House officials over the weekend, that the Pentagon deliberately did it because they thought Trump would be too provocative and too aggressive,” he said.

Trump Is Void of Any Qualities Which Would Have Made Him a Good President

A diplomat, Trump will never be. He has all of the class and constraint of his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. He doesn’t know how to talk, he yells and rants at anyone who offends him. This from White House personnel who served during the Trump administration.

One General Admits at Least Part of the Truth

Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of North American Aerospace Defense Command admits that he was aware of at least three balloons and the decision not to inform the unhinged man in the White House pretending to be your president.

This is another situation which proves that if Trump had received, or does receive a second term in 2024, he could put an end to the United States with a single executive order.

Please vote in every election, and vote wisely, not for a political party.

By James Turnage

Find my novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Newsweek: Pentagon May Have Purposefully Hidden Spy Balloon From Trump: Republican

Politico: Top general says Trump-era spy balloons flew over the U.S. undetected

Top and featured image by Chase Doak, courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License