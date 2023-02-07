Sarah Huckabee Sanders Reveals How Desperate Today’s Fake Republicans Are

Republicans are Incapable of Governing

Incompetent: Republicans in the 21st century. If you look in the dictionary this is today’s definition for a word that means “incapable of doing anything.” One example of this would be Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Not a single man or woman who sits on the right side of the aisle in the Capitol Building is fit to hold public office at any level. This includes those in attendance tonight during President Biden’s State of the Union message Even more upsetting is the fact that one of them will be asking for your vote to become the 47th President of the United States of America on November 5, 2024.

The Two Front Runners are the Best They Have to Offer?

I cannot imagine Trump or DeSantis winning an election. They are better characters in a farcical comedy than in real life. Just as ridiculous would be Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Rich Scott, or Greg Abbott. Not one of them talks about the issues which continue to face our nation which was ignored by Trump for four years.

Biden: an Accomplished President

President Biden has proven that only Democrats are capable of leading a nation of 331 million people in the 21st century. In just two years he has accomplished far more than George W. Bush and Donald Trump combined in twelve.

Republicans have announced that the worst Press Secretary in history under Trump’s failed administration, Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the rebuttal address to Mr. Biden’s speech this evening. This proves that their desperation has reached a level not seen before in America’s history.

Sanders Will Fail as Arkansas’ Governor, as She Did as Press Secretary

As Trump’s Press Secretary, she failed to answer a single direct question from a legitimate journalist. She spent all of her time attempting to spin Trump’s incompetence into any semblance of positive action.

In November of 2022, another red state, occupied by ignorant men and women who know nothing about America and its struggle to survive, Arkansas, chose Sanders to be their governor. But, to be truthful, how difficult can it be to govern a state which has nothing to offer the people of the other 49 states?

Living on Lies, Misdirection, and Conspiracy Theories

We are already aware of what she will say, and how she will say it. Sanders will attempt to claim that the President’s touting of his administration’s accomplishments is invalid. Unfortunately for her, television exists today. Meaning if any American is slightly informed, they know that:

COVID-19 is fading.

Greedflation is in decline.

Our infrastructure is under repair.

Assisting Ukraine has aided this small nation in challenging the Russian Bear.

And the economy is surging.

The right-wing cannot exist without lies and conspiracy theories. Sanders will attempt to lie about the context of the State of the Union address but will fail as expected.

No Longer Pleasant to Watch

Admittedly, I am undecided about whether or not I will watch Mr. Biden’s speech live or read several accounts from both sides tomorrow. I have been embarrassed for a long time as I watch every member of one party sit as our President discusses the good things our nation has accomplished over the last year. This simply shows the extreme level of division between the political parties and our nation.

Trump, with the assistance of his entire party, and the mainstream media, primarily Fox News, has divided our nation to a level equal to the period during the Civil War.

By James Turnage

