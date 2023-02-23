Super Nintendo World Has Opened in Disney Florida

In 2022 it was announced that Walt Disney World would be giving the pubic a new theme park. It had been leaked that the theme park would be a Super Nintendo World park in Disney Florida. If you are one of the people that have been waiting for this, you are in luck. As of February 17, 2023 Nintendo World has been officially open to the public.

How It Started

Super Nintendo World was first opened in Japan in 2021. It became so popular that people in America speculated it would be added to Orlando. This theme park was probably the worst kept secret since it was leaked a year ago but it made everyone excited for it. As hard as they tried to hide it, there was no doubt people would see the 750 acre land in building process. Once the word spread, there were thousands of fans surrounding the park to record and to take pictures of the progress.

Even though they still did not have enough thematic elements like Mario, or Princess Peach, people could already make out what the theme was. All of the games that will be in the park are not yet completed. There are rumors that Japan plans to open the world’s first Donkey Kong rollercoaster by next year. This can be added later to Disney Florida as well.

What It Will Offer

Although this park is brand new, there are many things to explore such as games, shopping, power up bracelets, food and more. In the following paragraphs will be a list of things to expect while visiting Super Nintendo World.

Power-Up Bracelets

The very first thing that you get to buy in the park is power up bracelets. These bracelets come in six different characters to choose from which are Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, and Toad. The purpose of these bracelets is to track your points and wins as you play games in the park. Another cool thing about theses is that there are interactive “punch” blocks with your bracelet that give you digital coins. These bracelets are a way to interact with everything the park has to offer.

Rides and Dining

Moving on to the attractions in the Nintendo World, there is the signature ride Mario Kart. First, guests get 3D glasses while riding the Kart. As they race, they will be able to collect coins and throw shells just like in the game. Most important part of all, the food. This park has a Toadstool Cafe that has oversized pink booths and many signature elements from the game. Piranha Plant Caprese, Super Star Chicken Salad, Chef Toad’s Short Rib Special, and Mt. Beanpole Cake. These are some of the items offered at this cafe. They do not only have names from the game, they are all served Mario themed as well.

Meet and Greet

Another thing that people should expect here is meet and greets. This park includes many characters from the game that you can meet and take a picture with. However, the waiting line for these is very long so be sure to be in comfortable clothing. Lastly, there is also a shopping store at Nintendo World where you can get souvenirs, toys, collectibles, and so much more.

So far these are all the things to expect at Super Nintendo World which is a lot for a new park. However, there will be more rides added to this world later on. This will be the biggest touristic spot in 2023. If you are a Mario fan this is the place for you. Hopefully new content can be updated soon so people can enjoy this place even more.

Written By Erika Cano

