McCarthy Must Be Removed From Congress

Kevin McCarthy is unfit for office. Sean Hannity needs attention and fame, Tucker Carlson is becoming the biggest Q’Anon member of all, and Fox News remains the original “fake news” broadcast. This is my opinion, and mine alone, maybe, and here is why I make this allegation.

Always a Trump Stooge

McCarthy made history when he failed to win the sufficient number of votes to make him the Speaker of the House on the first vote. Fourteen votes and two days later, after surrendering all of his power to the Freedom Caucus, he was given his dream job. This story proves that he should not be allowed to remain the Speaker, and must be removed from Washington.

McCarthy offered Fox News “personality, Tucker Carlson, all of the information composed about the January 6, 2021 insurrection. You might ask “why is this a mistake, and possibly a crime?”

Fox will be allowed to edit the material and “prove” its claim that the failed coup was nothing more than a peaceful protest by ordinary citizens. More misdirection, lies, and conspiracy theories from the right wing propaganda machine. Just imagine what the ultimate fake news will do with 44,000 hours of tape.

Dividing the American People for 28 Years

Fox News has been misleading the American people for 28 years. The FCC has failed to remove its broadcasting license, although it is clear that its intent is to brainwash and divide our nation’s people. Only Donald Trump has caused more harm to our nation.

Here’s why this decision is dangerous and can only cause more anger and hatred which always results in violence from the right wing and its supporters.

Carlson was the producer of a “documentary series” that insisted the entire Jan. 6 insurrection was a “false flag” event.

Trump, his fascist party, Newsmax, and Fox are intent on destroying the United States of America. They are responsible for the end of our failed capitalistic society. It has become a plutocracy. Not one fake Republican politician makes a decision until they have been told how to vote by our nation’s 724 billionaires.

A Nation Governed by the Rich for the Rich

Consider this fact. During and after the pandemic, America surpassed China with the largest number of billionaires in the world and only 4.5 percent of the world’s population. Approximately 7.5 percent of America’s population controls more than 90 percent of our country’s wealth. These facts are the outcome of the Republican Party’s efforts to support the super-rich and largest corporations, combined with its support for the worst anti-American president in history.

McCarthy is nothing more than another puppet. He is unfit for any office at any level of government. It is unthinkable that he is next in line for the presidency behind Vice-President Kamala Harris.

A Shadow Government

For all intents and purposes, America is without a government. It is entirely dysfunctional. Extremists are in control of the House, and are the major obstructionists in the Senate. Now that the Supreme Court has become completely politicized, there is little hope for positive change in America.

Sorry to be so glum, but I have always promised that the truth lives here. McCarthy gave Carlson the evidence of a lifetime, and Carlson will use it to further divide our nation’s people by misleading the facts about the darkest day in our country’s history.

By James Turnage

