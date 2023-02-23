In a Battle Between Mitt Romney and Marjorie Taylor Greene, There Is No Contest

Marjorie Taylor Greene is Among a Long List of Traitors in Washington Today

Recently the obnoxious and fascist Representative from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, suggested that all red states secede from the Union and create their own country. Personally, I think this is a great idea. None of them are of use to real Americans. The greatest result would be eliminating the entire fake Republican Party from our government. Not one of them cares about anyone other than the white people in red states: we don’t need them. We’ll let them have their own Fuhrer, Donald Trump, and they can keep the plutocrats who pay for their campaigns.

In turn, we can remove our military bases from those states, tax them for using our interstate highways, charge them huge export and import fees, and restrict air and train travel according to our needs. I can only dream of a country without traitors such as Greene, Moscow Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, Josh Hawley, Chuck Grassley, Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, and the others who hate my America. They could make the most screwed-up state in America their capital. Florida would represent this new country very well.

My America would be void of racism and bigotry. My America would finally become a great nation serving all Americans while protecting the rights of everyone and cherishing its diversity. Let the red states have the worst of the worst. Goodbye to bad rubbish.

The Junior Senator from Utah has a Different Opinion

“I think Abraham Lincoln dealt with that kind of insanity,” Romney said as he briefly met with reporters after meeting with Utah lawmakers on Tuesday. “We’re not going to divide the country. It’s united we stand and divided we fall.”

First I must ask if Romney knows what has happened in our country. His party, in collusion with Fox News and Newsmax, has already divided our country and the situation is irreversible. The nation of our founding fathers has already “fallen.”

Romney has a Somewhat Accurate View of Today’s Right Wing

“There are some people in my party and the other party that say things to try and get a headline and get people to send them money. And that to be in today’s ‘loony left,’ or I should say ‘loony right,’” Romney said.

I don’t believe that Romney understands one simple and undeniable fact, He and McConnell are no longer the leaders of their party. These old white men are too moderate for the new leaders which are undoubtedly Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, and Jim Jordan. The other senator from Utah is a devout Trumper, and he will not support Romney if he runs for reelection. Mike Lee is another fascist. He cannot be trusted because he is not an American.

I Miss the Party of Lincoln Because of People Like Greene

There is no Republican Party in 2023. It died in 2017 on January 20th. Some call these failures and traitors “Trump MAGA Republicans, but I call them the “American Fascist Party.”

MTG confirmed an allegation I make frequently: America is engaged in a second Civil War. It has not become bloody, yet, but I have no doubt that Trump’s supporters, members of Neo-Nazi groups across America, would prefer to make it a deadly conflict.

By James Turnage

Find my nine novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

The Salt Lake Tribune: Mitt Romney says Marjorie Taylor Greene’s call for a ‘national divorce’ is ‘insanity’ and attention-seeking

New York Intelligencer: When Marjorie Taylor Greene Says ‘National Divorce,’ She Means Another Civil War

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License