When Will the American People’s Right to Know the Truth Be Protected?

One simple fact proves that the American government is the most corrupt in the world: they constantly hide the truth. “It’s a matter of national security,” is the line politicians use to hide the crimes committed by American elected leaders.

A Few of the Largest Lies from the American Government

In October 2016 a meeting was held in the Oval Office. In attendance were President Obama, Vice-President Biden, the heads of our security agencies, and the leaders of both parties, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Moscow Mitch McConnell, and Paul Ryan. The purpose was to confirm that Russia was attempting to influence the outcome of our presidential election in favor of Donald Trump. Our President capitulated to Moscow Mitch and refused to allow the voting public to know the truth.

Our government lied again when it claimed that Russia had no effect on the outcome. A lower voter turnout in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin resulted in his victory in the Electoral College. This was directly attributed to Russia’s efforts on social media.

When it was discovered that Trump had 14 boxes of classified information hidden in various locations inside Mar-a-Lago, the American people were prevented from knowing what types of information were contained in those documents. Lies of omission are the most dangerous.

The three hours of tape-recorded at the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, have never been re-broadcast. Why not? The reason is simple: the video confirms that Trump is our nation’s biggest traitor, and no trial is needed.

American Government’s Closed Doors Meetings

Moreover, our legislators constantly hold meetings behind closed doors, hiding their plans to rule over us.

The truth about Trump’s relationships with Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman remains hidden from the American people. There is a historical fact that Trump owes both of them a great deal. The media never exposed Trump’s lie that he never met Putin. He first visited Moscow in 1987 at the invitation of the KGB. Putin was a high-ranking member of the spy agency.

In 2000, a biased Supreme Court refused to allow a fair recount of the Florida vote, thereby giving George W. Bush a victory in the Electoral College. Al Gore won the popular vote, and we will never know who really won the presidency

It appears the former Vice-President, Mike Pence, will not be forced to testify about the events of January 6th. He will surely invoke “ the speech or debate clause, the constitutional provision that protects congressional officials from legal proceedings related to their work.” I have no idea how an attempted coup relates to “his work.”

And the biggest lie of all, which resulted in the deaths of thousands, and cost our nation hundreds of billions in tax money, “Iraq is hiding weapons of mass destruction for Al Qaeda.” George W. Bush and his administration lied to congress, the United Nations, and the people of the United States.

This is Your Country, Not Theirs

Additionally, this is our country. Government exists for the sole purpose of serving the needs and wishes of the American people. They are not supposed to rule over us, placing their personal ambitions ahead of those of 331 million people.

There are no secrets that should not be revealed to the people. Everything which happens in Washington affects all of us. However, our government no longer listens to us. They serve the rich and powerful while raising their middle fingers to the majority.

Furthermore, voting for a political party is nothing less than idiocy. Doing so has given us the worst government in the world. Every American must vote for the best candidate: the woman or man whose position on the issues is closest to their own.

Vote for you and those you love, not for a professional politician: they are all crooks and do not deserve your precious vote.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Alabama Extension‘s Flickr Page – Public Domain License