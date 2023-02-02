Who Will Be the Nominees in 2024?

The names are familiar: Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, And for Democrats, Joe Biden. But, will they be the presidential nominees in 2024?

Election Day is Closer than you Think

It’s not too early to speculate. Republicans fail to offer a single qualified candidate, and I remain uncertain that Mr. Biden will run at the age of 81. Although the President says he will run for reelection, I believe he is aware that our nation has never elected an octogenarian, and I don’t believe it ever will.

The average age in the United States is 38.2 years of age, and the largest voting bloc belongs to millennials. I have a certain amount of admiration for Mr. Biden, I do not believe I could vote for him, and I will be 78 on election day.

The same is true for Trump who is just three weeks older than me.

Would You Vote for Any of these Possible Nominees?

There is a “second tier” of possible Republican nominees. These include, but are not limited to Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.), Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Sen. Tom Cotton (Ark.), Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), former congresswoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.), former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, former Maryland governor Larry Hogan, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Donald Trump Jr., former White House national security adviser John Bolton, and former Arizona governor Doug Ducey.

There is a New Name in the Mix

On February 15, the former governor of South Carolina, and Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley is expected to announce her candidacy. Recent events allow me to believe that Trump and DeSantis are past their prime and are unlikely to be the favorites when the primaries begin. I believe that with the exception of a diminishing number of Trump loyalists, Republican voters are tired of the same, old, tired, rhetoric which consists of complete negativity. Lies, anger, hatred, racism, and bigotry are the only emotions Trump and DeSantis have to offer.

Time for the Next Great American to Step Forward and Lead Us

America’s democracy is in danger. It is unacceptable that in 2024 the two major political parties could nominate two weak candidates as they did in 2020. We, the people, must not accept anything less than a great and patriotic leader who will eagerly represent all Americans. Our country has not had a great leader since John F. Kennedy. We cannot wait any longer for the next.

I have no idea who could receive my vote with a single exception.

The Lone Standout: a Real Republican

Liz Cheney displayed great courage and her love of her country during the January 6 hearings. Although I despise her father, she would be the only candidate from the above lists who would serve her nation with dignity and resolve to do the right thing.

I was proud to be an American the day after the 2020 election. A record turnout intent upon removing a wannabe dictator from our nation’s most sacred residence gave me hope for our nation’s future. The same must happen in 2024. Our people must unite behind the best possible candidate, regardless of party affiliation. Only the American voter can save the dream of our Founding Fathers.

By James Turnage

