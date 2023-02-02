Here Are Some of the Worst of the Worst: They Are All Fake Republicans Seeking the End of Democracy

Fake Republicans: These Losers are not Your Friends

If you read me regularly, you know the names of many men and women who are ruining our country. But if you do not, let me enlighten you about a few of them, and as you might expect, they all claim to be Republicans.

I begin with the obvious, “Cancun” Ted Cruz. He is famous to most for leaving the people of the state of Texas during the “great freeze” when thousands of people were without heat and any source to cook food. Although lives were lost, Cruz took his family on a vacation to Cancun, Mexico.

However, although Trump attacked him, his wife, and his father during the 2016 primaries, Cruz is a promoter of “the big lie,” and insists the terrorists who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, were “peaceful protestors.”

The Voters of Georgia Sent their Worst to Washington

Another name you might know well is Marjorie Taylor Greene. I know the people of Georgia are not the sharpest, but she is a traitor to our country. Of all the anti-freedom things she said, one stands out above the rest. Speaking to a group of young Republicans, she said, “if Steve Bannon and I had led the event on January 6, we would have won.” I have no idea what “winning” means, but it wouldn’t be a good thing for our country.

Sadly, Glenn Beck is Still Around

The disgraced, former personality on Fox News, Glenn Beck, is still out there spreading conspiracy theories. That thought may surprise some people. He continues his attempts to tell us that what we watched as it happened on January 6 was not a violent insurrection.

There were many other “doubters” which you can read about in the attached articles. Others have joined together and created the ultimate fantasy, suggesting the entire event was the result of an Extramarital Affair. I couldn’t make this s**t up.

There Are Others who have Their Own “Special Interests”

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, is well-known as a racist and bigot. He is now suggesting that the only history which should be taught in our schools comes from Western Europe and the “New World.” Only the past of pure whites should be taught to our children, not the history of any of our diverse brothers and sisters who now compose nearly one-half of our nation’s people.

The branch of our government which is quickly becoming the most corrupt and prejudiced in Washington is the Supreme Court. Not only have they signed on with their Republican Party leaders in their war on women, but they are also now suggesting that the primary fear of our Founding Fathers becomes a reality.

Republicans

Six of the nine justices are biased. They support the platform of the American Fascist Party, formerly known as Republicans. Their efforts appear to be focused on the establishment of a single religion in America. Although our Founding Fathers left England because King George III declared that the Anglican Church would be the one religion of the British Empire, Justices Thomas, Alito, Roberts, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett would rewrite the First Amendment and remove free choice, most specifically in the free choice of religious affiliation.

This is your right wing in control of the once Grand Old Party today.

By James Turnage

Find my novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Daily Kos: Is SCOTUS About to Put Religion Over Civil Society?

Daily Kos: DeSantis Wants Colleges to Teach Western Civilization

Daily Kos: This Is What Scum Looks Like

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License