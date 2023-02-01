Some Good News for My America, Trump Is Over

I seldom get to write some good news, but today, February 1, 2023, I am privileged with the opportunity to tell you all that the greatest villain in American history, Donald John Trump, is over.

‘Like Rats Deserting a Sinking Ship’ Trump’s Followers Flee

The first sign is that one by one some of the hypocrites on the right side of the aisle performed a 180 and are rejecting a second Trump presidency in 2024. The second is based on the results from a recent NBC News poll. Most Americans have become disgusted with all politicians but most specifically Donald John Trump. Thanks to the mainstream media’s failures, the many accomplishments of President Biden’s administration are being ignored. Although Democrats fared better to a small degree, politicians have once again become the least respected and least trusted men and women in America.

Trust and Respect are not Words Describing Those in Power

Those who answered the poll distrust everyone in power, most significantly Republican leaders in the legislative branch, and the majority of justices on the Supreme Court. Not ignored is the fact that law enforcement and the entire judicial system have become politicized. A number of law enforcement and military personnel joined Neo-Nazis in the January 6th insurrection.

Say Goodbye to Your Fake President

The best news to come out of this poll and other recent events is that Trump is over. Soon the media will no longer be talking about him or allowing him to repeat the same lies over and over again.

During a recent deposition conducted by the New York Attorney General’s office, Trump acted like a typical mafia boss and took the 5th amendment more than 400 times.

A conservative judge J. Michael Luttig, who openly stated that if Mike Pence had declared Trump the president on January 6, 2021, our nation would have faced a “Constitutional Crisis,” announced that he will make efforts to prevent another Trump presidency.

Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina, and Trump-appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations has stopped kissing Trump’s humongous derriere and will announce her intention to win the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination on February 15.

Loyalty? Trump Blames His Evangelical Cult Followers for His Own Failures and Electoral Fiascos.

LOL: Trump Starts 2023 with a New Year’s Eve Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago but Nobody Came.

At recent 2024 campaign events, only a few loyal Trumpists attended his “hate-fest.” Saturday evening thousands of seats remained vacant in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as Trump ranted on and on about his perceived failures of a real President, Joe Biden.

Trump Would not Survive the Primaries

Although Trump has declared his candidacy for 2024 and began holding rallies last week, he is displaying a lack of stamina and what appears to be the early stages of dementia. I sincerely doubt he could survive the primaries, and I am positive he could not win the nomination. He will be 78 on election day, as will I. He is far too old mentally and physically to perform the duties of an American president.

