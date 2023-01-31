Blackhawks Hall of Famer, Bobby Hull, Dies at Age 84

Chicago Blackhawks Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84. The team announced the news yesterday in a statement.

We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family.

Adding that his “family has requested privacy during this difficult time. They appreciate the sympathies that have been sent their way.”

Hull’s Early Years

Born Robert Marvin Hull, Jr. on Jan. 3, 1939, in Point Anne, Ontario. When he was 12 years old he began playing for a hockey team organized by his father. Later he was placed on the Black Hawks’ negotiating list while he played amateur hockey with financial support for his education funded by the club.

In 1957, he dropped out of St. Catherines Collegiate School to join the Black Hawks — later the team dropped the space to become the Blackhawks. At first, he played center but later moved to the forward position.

During the 1959-60 season, he scored 39 goals which helped him lead the National Hockey League (NHL). He helped the Blach Hawks win the Stanley cup in 1961. Roughly Two seasons later, he matched a record set by Maurice Richard by scoring 50 goals. Hull set a new record with 54 goals, 43 assists, and 97 points in 1965-66.

He earned the nickname “Golden Jet” because of his great skating speed and bulletlike shot. In 1960, 1962, and 1966, he won the Art Ross Trophy for being the highest scorer.

WHA

Hull joined the Winnipeg Jets of the World Hockey Association (WHA) in 1972. His signing with the WHA led to the NHL offering larger salaries. They wanted to keep their players from leaving.

He played with the Jets from 1972 to 1979. For the first two years, he was also the team’s coach. In the 1974-75 season, he scored 77 goals for the Jets. Four years later he returned to the NHL when the Jets and three other WHA franchises were absorbed into the league.

After that, he played 18 games with the Jets before he was traded to the Hartford Whalers. He retired after the 1979-80 season.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman called him “a true superstar with a gregarious personality” in a statement.

When Bobby Hull wound up to take a slapshot, fans throughout the NHL rose to their feet in anticipation and opposing goaltenders braced themselves. During his prime, there was no more prolific goal-scorer in all of hockey.

Condolences to His Family

Bettman added that the NHL sent their “deepest condolences to his son, fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Brett; the entire Hull family; and the countless fans around the hockey world who were fortunate enough to see him play or have since marveled at his exploits.” May he rest in peace.

