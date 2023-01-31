Any Public Servant Who Continues to Worship Trump Must Be Evicted From Washington

Only Americans Should be Allowed to Serve in our Government

Loyalty to Donald Trump is treason to America. He is a fascist, and supporting Trump means accepting the end of democracy and the establishment of fascist rule. Section three of the 14th Amendment prevents Trump from running for public office. Trump’s Constitutional violations and more importantly acts of treason prove that he is unfit to claim the title of “American.”

Can a Traitor be Elected to the Presidency?

As a fiction writer, it is impossible for me to consider the possibility of electing anyone to the presidency who planned, organized, and executed a failed coup on the darkest day in our nation’s history, January 6, 2021. We call the person who resides in the White House the “American President,” and Trump is not loyal to the United States of America.

Loyalty to the Old, Obese, Orange Man is in Decline

The 2022 midterm elections revealed a fact that Trump will dispute, but is incontrovertible: whatever hold on today’s fake Republicans he had is in decline. With few exceptions, candidates endorsed by Trump lost their elections. He alone is responsible for such a historic loss by Republicans hopefuls last November. The only reason for endorsing the worst, most unfit candidates in history was their pledge to support his “big lie.” Trump continues to act like a whiny, spoiled child, refusing to admit that he was crushed in 2020 by “Sleepy Joe Biden.” The truth is that a large number of Americans who voted for Mr. Biden were voting against the worst illegitimate president in American history.

‘A House Divided Cannot Stand’ WHich We Learned From Trump

Our federal government remains divided. One group supports our country and the Constitution upon which it was founded. The other group supports Trump and his fascist efforts to overthrow our government. These traitors must renounce their claim to be called “Republicans,” and call themselves what they are: “the American Fascist Party.”

A Non-Political and Realistic Assessment of the 2024 Election

Let’s take a moment and take an honest look at the 2024 election. If the presidential election is between Trump and President Biden, the contest would be between two old men who should not have been allowed to run. I am three months younger than Trump. We will be 78 on election day. Mr. Biden will be 81.

This is not an agist attack, this is reality. In a country whose average age is 38.2 years, these two old men are completely out of touch with most Americans. Both men have already displayed diminished stamina. Trump is showing signs of the onset of dementia.

What America Needs Is Not Trump

The United States needs a woman or maybe a man who represents our nation in the 21st century. First, pure whites will soon be the minority as our country’s diverse population increases in number. Our country is becoming more diverse much faster than previously predicted.

The new estimates show that nearly four of 10 Americans identify with a race or ethnic group other than white, and suggest that the 2010 to 2020 decade will be the first in the nation’s history in which the white population declined in numbers, according to Brookings.

Another fact must be taken into consideration. Those who consider themselves “white,” include a significant number of Hispanics.

Second, it is imperative that we have a younger president making decisions in the Oval Office. It is more important than ever that our nation ceases to regress, and move forward, joining all other developed nations.

Third, it’s past the time when our nation decides to elect a woman to lead us. 246 years of mostly failed old men leading our country have proven that we elect men who are doomed to fail. Since 1980, incompetents led our country for 20 of those 43 years. Three of the last four Republican presidents caused great harm to our nation: Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Trump.

Time for real change. Please vote wisely in 2024. We can do a lot better.

By James Turnage

