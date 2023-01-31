All Women Should Move Away From States That Are Escalating the War on Them

For America’s Wives, Mothers, and Women, Enough is Enough

After one of the darkest days in American history, June 24, 2022, multiple red states began to escalate their war on women. It all started when a politically biased Supreme Court repealed a 49-year-old decision by a dignified and respected Court designed to protect the rights of all women to make decisions about their own physical and mental health.

They passed laws preventing or placing unrealistic restrictions on a woman’s right to legal abortion. No woman should reside in a state which disrespects them and considers them third-class citizens. Here are the 24 states which consider women servants to men, and incapable of making decisions about their own future.

Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Utah, Indiana, Wyoming, Ohio, Montana, Iowa, Montana, and Nebraska have all passed laws or conditionally passed legislation awaiting court challenges, which will remove their human rights.

America is Moving Backward, Not Forward

Let’s note here that the United States is the only country in the world of developed nations that consider women unequal to men, and mentally incapable of making intelligent decisions. Prior to 1973 when a real Supreme Court upheld a woman’s right to make decisions about her own future, thousands of women died or faced mutation from illegal abortions. This will become a serious problem once again thanks to men and a few traitorous women who consider themselves more important than equality for every American.

Remember, the Declaration of Independence declares that “all men are created equal.” It does not include women. It’s important to remember that women were not given the right to vote until the 19th year of the 20th century. What’s wrong with this picture?

Every American Should be a ‘Feminist’

I have been a proud ‘feminist’ for my entire life. I was raised by a single mother who divorced my biological father when I was very young. A victim of domestic violence, she eventually removed the biggest stress factor in our lives. Then the only struggle we had was making enough money to survive. Thanks to the sacrifices my mother made for my brother and me, we never understood how poor we were.

It’s Past Time that our Government Places the Welfare of Our People First

The problems which exist in America in the 21st century remain and there is no sense of urgency to address them. These issues exist because old, white men have ruled over our country for far too long. Without term limits, these failed professional politicians have become too powerful and serve their own interests, not the needs of 331 million people.

America Desperately Needs a Great Leader, Hopefully, a Woman

I will never forget the reaction of my youngest granddaughter when my daughter told her that our country never had a woman president. She was barely in her teens. Her eyes became wider and loudly said “what!”

Sadly, she was completely accurate. It is unrealistic to think that the demographic which has always had the largest number of people has never become the leader of the United States of America.

If I was a woman, I would choose to live in a state which respected me and never placed me in a position of being less important than men or a fertilized embryo. The fact that we have “red” and “blue” states is an embarrassment and degrading fact. This is irrefutable proof that there are two Americas, and only one is loyal to the country created by our Founding Fathers. The other is loyal to one political party which seeks complete power and control over our nation’s people. They literally don’t give a damn about you or me.

Demand an End to the Electoral College

There is a simple solution, but the professional politicians in Washington will never do the right thing and repeal the existence of the Electoral College. It is undeniable that the people should select the man or woman who lives in the White House for four years, not the states. More importantly, every vote should count.

By James Turnage

