The Worst Old, White Men in the World

A Short List of Corrupted People Around the World and the Groups They Represent

There is a tie for the candidates vying for “worst person in the world.” The winners are Russian President Vladimir Putin who continues to murder men, women, and children in Ukraine, and his protégé, Donald John Trump who attempted to overthrow his own government while still in office. Every man and woman in America is aware of these two villains, but they are not alone in the 21st century.

Trust No One Who Has Power Over Your Future

I will focus on what I know, the growing evil within my own beloved country, the United States of America.

A Totally Dysfunctional Government by Choice

I begin with two groups that have the most power over the futures of 331 million people, the legislative and judicial branches of our government.

The legislative branch, the House and Senate, fail to perform the jobs for which they were elected. Their sole purpose is to serve the needs and wishes of the American people. However, their only efforts involve the depraved and overly ambitious world of politics. It has become commonplace for the 535 men and women who work in the Capitol Building to spend less than one hour a day performing the jobs for which they were elected.

A Failed Supreme Court which is Biased and Unfit to Sit on the Highest Court in the Land

In 1991 a sexual predator who was totally unqualified to sit on the Supreme Court, Clarence Thomas, was confirmed by the old men in the Senate. They made the victim, Anita Hill, appear to be a liar and a fraud. The once respected judicial branch of our government only went downhill from that shameful incident and is now occupied by six of nine justices who are politically biased and unfit to call themselves Supreme Court Justices.

Our Judicial System has Become a Bad Joke to the World, but not a Funny One

This situation has “trickled down” to every corner of our nation’s society in the 21st century.

Our entire judicial system, from judges to the cops riding in patrol cars is corrupt and racially biased. If you are a Black American, most members of law enforcement disrespect you for the color of your skin, and treat you in a totally different way than whites. When facing legal action in a court of law, judges assume your guilt from the beginning. If convicted, you will receive the maximum sentence allowed by law. However, wealthy, white men and women are given a virtual “slap on the wrist” when convicted of the same or similar crime.

The Most Expensive Healthcare System in the World is Therefore not the Best

The entire healthcare system is run by billionaires, and their greed is responsible for the worst medical care in the world of developed nations. Only the wealthy can afford the best care available in the 21st century. A hospital bill from 1955 reveals that a three-night stay cost about $60.00. In 2023, a single overnight stay averages $2,873. Without the best insurance, Americans die each year simply for the reason they cannot afford to obtain medical treatment. The United States remains the only developed nation without universal healthcare. Your “public servants” in Washington, who are themselves, millionaires, don’t believe that all Americans should have access to the best healthcare available.

What’s Next? You Don’t Want to Know

In the near future, the same groups who lied for Trump are preparing additional conspiracy theories about his likely opponents in 2024. Look at this headline: “A baby spent 36 days at an in-network hospital. Why did her parents get a huge bill?” Protests in Memphis continue today after the video revealing how five Black police officers murdered Tyre Nichols three weeks ago, and remained free men until now.

The Fourth Estate Does not Exist in 2023

Supporting all of these attacks on our democracy is the mainstream media, which refuses to offer its viewers the full truth and expose what is wrong with America.

I advise you to follow my lead and refuse to watch and listen to the lies offered by “television news.” Secondly, please vote, and take it seriously. Refuse to vote for a political party. Choose women and men whose policies reflect those you find most important. Vote for yourself, not for a professional politician.

By James Turnage

