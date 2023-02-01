‘Laverne & Shirley’ Actress, Cindy Williams, Dies at Age 75

“Laverne & Shirley” actress, Cindy Williams, has passed away at the age of 75. She was a dynamic actress known best for her bubbly role as Shirley Feeney. Her death occurred after a short illness, according to a statement from her children Zak and Emily Hudson.

Williams’ Early Years

She was born on Aug. 22, 1947, in Van Nuys, California. Her father, Beachard Williams, was an electronic technician and her mother’s name was Francesca Bellini. She was one of three children in her family.

As a child, Williams dreamed of being an actress. In her younger years, she would create and perform her own plays. She had aspirations that one day Debbie Reynolds would see one of her amateur shows and whisk her away to Hollywood, according to IMDb.

Williams worked as a waitress as she auditioned for commercials, TV guest spots, and feature films. Her first step into the limelight was in a movie where she tap-danced with Gene Kelly.

She was in “Travels with My Aunt,” “American Graffiti,” and “The Conversation.” After which her career seemed to hit a lull point, so she began writing with Penny Marshall. Later the writing duo was called upon by Marshall’s brother Garry to do a stint on “Happy Days.”

On May 1, 1982, she married Bill Hudson. Additionally, they remained married for over 18 years and had two children before divorcing.

Memories

An outpour of condolences and memories about Williams, flooded the internet after her passing was announced. Don Most tweeted, “I cannot believe the wonderful Cindy Williams is no longer with us. I am so very sad. Besides being a terrific talent, she was a great person. One of the nicest, kindest, generous, gracious, and caring individuals I have known. RIP beautiful Cindy. I will miss you greatly.”

Kathy Ireland posted on Twitter, “Our hearts & millions of others are shattered by the passing of icon, Cindy Williams, a woman of Faith, a great mother, artist, animal activist & incredible being. Our friendship & management spanned decades. Sympathy & love to Emily, Zak & Cindy’s dearest [email protected]”

May she rest in peace.

'HE WAS ALWAYS PRESENT': The late Cindy Williams spoke strongly about her faith in God throughout her career. https://t.co/XI1fB5viAm pic.twitter.com/mEthBxJMny — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 31, 2023

By Sheena Robertson

