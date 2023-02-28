Why Republicans Can’t Be Trusted to Do the Right Thing: Undeniable Fascism

No room for free thought, alternate opinions, or dissent. Fascism is alive and flourishing on the right side of our nation’s political system.

Free Thought Is “Verboten” in a Fascist Society

Nothing speaks louder to autocratic rule than the prevention of free thought and free speech. Since Ronald Ragan, this has been the situation in the Republican Party. For these failed politicians, the hard rule is “all for one and one for all,” regardless of the situation. Doing the right thing is not on their to do list. Republicans have created a plutocracy, and a plutocracy requires a fascist governing body to continue its existence.

Ronna McDaniel is the RNC’s National Chairman. She created a rule which requires all candidates to take a loyalty oath. Sieg Heil!

“If you’re going to be on the Republican National Committee debate stage asking voters to support you, you should say, ‘I’m going to support the voters and who they choose as the nominee’,” McDaniel told CNN host Dana Bash.

“Anyone getting on the Republican national committee debate stage should be able to say, ‘I will support the will of the voters and the eventual nominee of our party,’” she added.

My oh my, how low can you go? This country was built on deliberation and compromise: honest disagreement and dissension are imperative for succeeding in government. To force an entire group to share the same thoughts is so far to the right it completely destroys any form of democracy. McDaniel is offering irrefutable proof that today’s Republican Party is fascist.

The 2022 Midterm Elections Crushed the Right Wing

It’s clear that her goal is to reverse the disastrous losses for Republicans in 2022. Trump endorsed the worst possible candidates, his only requirement unfettered loyalty to him and his “big lie.” This resulted in a party literally in shambles, and division among Republican voters. However, McDaniel is obviously ignoring the fact that there is no Republican Party, and the several factions running under the same flag will never be united. On the right there are a few moderates, obstructionists calling themselves the “TEA Party,” extremists with the misnamed title of “the Freedom Caucus,” and Trump ass kissers called “Trump MAGA Republicans,” but more accurately “the American Fascist Party.

I find it somewhat amusing that Democrats which are seldom united on any single issue are now more cohesive than today’s fake Republicans.

Who Are the Fascists Running Our Nation Today?

These are the characteristics which are contained in a fascist regime:

Ultra-nationalism.

Charismatic leadership.

Dictatorship.

Racism.

Anti-Semitism.

A Single Party.

Paramilitarism.

Actual or threatened violence.

Corporatism.

A totalitarian ideology and Anti-capitalism.

Anti-socialism.

Anti-communism.

Anti-liberalism.

Anti-parliamentarianism.

Anti-constitutionalism.

Today’s Republicans in name only share all of these characteristics with the exception of “charismatic leadership.” However, Republican voters/Fox News viewers, are completely brainwashed and would never understand a charismatic and intelligent leader.

Trump and Putin Remain United

It is clear that Vladimir Putin continues to pull Trump’s strings. He has not surrendered his plan to destroy the United States from within. There is no doubt that the orange buffoon remains in control of most right wing politicians on the right side of the aisle in Washington.

Written by James Turnage

