Earthquake Recovery in Syria and Turkey

A surge of fear among residents heightened after the devastating earthquake on Monday, February 6. Days after the attack, survivors are still being uncovered from the aftermath in a race against time.

The quake death toll in Turkey is at 25,000 and steadily climbing, this earthquake has reached a grim milestone of the top deadliest quakes this decade. As rescuers are working to quickly identify as many survivors as possible there are already several setbacks that have given residents a “second disaster” to worry about. As there are already riot-like situations happening after the grief of the event.

Rescue Delays

The ISAR and Germany’s Federal Agency for Technical Relief, whose main focus has been locating as many bodies as possible, stated on Saturday, February 11, that they will temporarily halt their work due to security reasons.

A call such as this is especially crucial at the moment as the survival window for many trapped citizens is closing. After so many days trapped beneath the rubble, there is a good chance that those that are still alive will suffer from limited air and other injuries. Not to mention the lack of food or water.

The spokesman for the Austrian military has separately announced the suspension of its rescue team due to security concerns.

“There is increasing aggression between factions in Turkey,” states Austrian Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Pierre Kugelweis. Now Austrian disaster relief has confined itself to the base camp until situations improve.

These delays come after five days of distributing millions of meals, tents, and blankets. Of those that are miraculous save there are thousands more declared dead. For the citizens that managed to evade the earthquake, now with no home, there’s a rising fear of sickness. Help still struggles to reach people in need trapped in subzero temperatures.

Floating Accommodation for Earthquake Evacuees

Fortunately, city workers and volunteers do whatever possible to give homeless children some semblance of a safe place to rest. As the once popular ferry boats in Istanbul’s Yenikapi Port have transformed into a temporary houses for 1,200 people. Set to sail Saturday, February 11th, the ferry was made hospitable in only 24 hours.

Above the deck, homeless children have a space to learn and play. Consisting of empty tables, chairs, piles of toys, and schoolbooks. The boat includes multiple showers and kitchens that accompany bunk beds for the injured and separate rooms for those not injured.

This much-needed solution was a product of Istanbul’s own initiative rather than a government-funded endeavor. A surprising feat considering the spread of which the ferry was ready for inhabitants.

The general manager of the Istanbul’s ferry lines, Sinem Dedetas, stated that this was an effort to give people something “normal” to return to. “People will be able to sleep,” she states. “They will be able to wash and use toilets, to eat comfortably. We will have socialization and rehabilitation areas.”

This week’s devastating earthquake is described by the United Nations aid chief as the “worst event in 100 years.” As the survivors are rescued some will be permanently separated from their children and loved ones. And others have lost most of their homes and belongings, forced to rely on public aid in the near future.

Written by Brielle R. Buford

Featured and Top Image by The White Helmets Courtesy of Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License