Every Story About Republicans Offers More Proof That They Hate America

The first year I could vote in the general election was 1968. I only had one choice as an Independent. Richard Millhouse Nixon was the most qualified man to lead our nation. Until Bobby Kennedy was assassinated on June 6, 1968, I was excited. However, to my surprise, Nixon proved that he loved his country and accomplished many things before resigning on August 9, 1974 after the Watergate scandal brought him nearer to impeachment. However, he is the last Republican president to have supported the principles of the GOP and the last to have a long list of accomplishments for the people, not only for special interests.

One of the reasons I decided to become an Independent was Republican support for personal rights and freedom. My beliefs are definitely liberal, but I found value in both parties. The other reason was its belief in fiscal responsibility.

However, the Republican Party no longer exists today. These pretenders seek control over the lives of every American as demonstrated by their opposition to women’s rights, freedom of religion, free thought, and free speech. They have gone so far as to remove books from schools and libraries which tell the truth about the history of Black men and women in America, and the struggle by the LGBTQ community to receive their Constitutional rights.

As for fiscal responsibility, this no longer exists. They allowed their president, Donald Trump, to waste more than six million dollars each month for personal playtime.

Republicans Abandoned Their Principles Completely in 2000

These are the reasons I have not voted for a single “Republican” in a federal election since 2000. Now, with the implosion of the once Grand Old Party, it is highly likely that this fact will continue for the remainder of my life. The former “Party of Lincoln” is now under the control of right wing extremists. Their ambitions are to end democracy and create a fascist state.

Republicans and their supporters have become so extreme and ignorant, although they actually believe in “nationalism” vs human rights and equality, it has apparently spread to schools in red states.

Red States are not a Part of the United States of America

In South Carolina, the parents of a 9th grade girl are suing a teacher, the school, and the school board after their daughter was verbally and physically assaulted.

Marissa Barnwell said she was walking quietly to class and decided not to stop for the pledge or a moment of silence that followed. A teacher yelled at her, confronted her and pushed her against a wall.

All Real Americans Will Fight to Keep their Freedoms

What makes America a respected and admirable nation is our freedom of thought and expression if they do no harm to others. We are not forced to be “patriotic,” nor are we required to click our heels, raise our right arm, and shout “Sieg Heil” whenever our president appears in person or on television. Contrary to fake patriots, including today’s pretend Republican Party, it is not against the law to burn the American flag in public. You may not like it, but there is no law forbidding it.

In 1930s Germany, extreme nationalism was required, and the first step to the creation of a fascist state, in the complete control of a single madman who destroyed his country.

Republicans Hate Your Rights and Your Freedom

This is where today’s Republicans in name only want us to go. They believe that only white, wealthy men and women should have the privilege of living the “American life.”

If you truly love your country and cherish the intent of the Constitution, you cannot vote for any Republican. If you do, you are accepting the fact that if they control our country, you will be forced into a form of slavery.

Written by James Turnage

