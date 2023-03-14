Mike Pence Is Spineless, but Finally Offers Some Truth About January 6

My opinion of Mike Pence over his four years of pretending to be our nation’s Vice President is unlikely to change. He is a spineless, old, very white man who kissed Trump’s humongous derriere constantly during his single term in office.

Pence has Ceased Hiding the Truth

After the failed coup attempt on January 6, 2021, the day Trump ordered his Neo-Nazi army to stop the certification of the Electoral College and murder Pence who refused to overturn the results, he was virtually silent. This week he finally had something to say about the darkest day in American history.

Saturday evening at the annual Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, DC, he had this to say.

“President Trump was wrong. I had no right to overturn the election and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Not Exactly a Condemnation

I don’t consider this a “strong,” or “condemning” statement, but it is true. For four long years Pence supported every lie coming from Trump’s pie hole.

Television “news” continues to refuse an offering of truth to their viewers. None of the networks have the courage to call this horrific event what it was: a failed coup attempt.

Coup: “a sudden, violent, and unlawful seizure of power from a government.”

It Took Too Long, but the House Select Committee Got it Right

The Select House Committee which investigated the events of January 6 was unnecessary. I watched all three hours of the insurrection, from the time Trump ordered his fascist army to storm the Capitol until the television networks ceased their coverage. I don’t believe that anyone who watched the most treasonous event in our nation’s history needs additional proof. My only question is “why has the tape of January 6, 2021 not been played over and over again for everyone to see?”

After months of testimony from dozens of witnesses, and multiple public hearings, this was the Committee’s conclusion.

“January 6th was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it shortly after January 6th, to overthrow the government,” said Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the panel. “The violence was no accident. It represents seeing Trump’s last stand, most desperate chance to halt the transfer of power.”

America’s Biggest Traitor

There is absolutely no doubt that Trump is the biggest traitor in American history. Unfortunately, the rest of our government believes he is above the law. Unlike past traitors who were not members of our government, or former members of the establishment, he remains a free man running for election in 2024. This is proof that Trump shredded the Constitution during his stay in the White House.

Consider the facts. Trump is a lifelong criminal. He is the man who was impeached twice for cause. Unfortunately, Moscow Mitch McConnell refused to conduct a fair trial in the Senate, and Trump got away with the second greatest crime in America: directly violating the Law of the Land.

This criminal was allowed to pardon other criminals, including Joe Arpaio, Michael Flynn, and Roger Stone. Although he constantly praised and communicated with our biggest enemies, Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, his loyalty to America was never questioned by the Fourth Estate.

Washington Is the Most Corrupt City in the World

Something smells very bad in Washington. Why are the men and women we elected to serve us afraid of saying and doing the right thing? What secrets are they hiding which make them fear attacks from a malignant narcissist who is unfit for public office at any level?

Written by James Turnage

Find my nine novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

AP News: From ‘an attempted coup’ to chaos, searing moments of Jan. 6

CNN Politics: Pence says ‘history will hold Donald Trump accountable’ for January 6

Top and featured image courtesy of History in HD‘s Unsplash page – Creative Commons License