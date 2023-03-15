America Is the Greatest Country in the World Because It’s the Richest in the World

Are you as tired of hearing politicians tell the lies in my title without an iota of shame? I sure as hell am. Approximately 38 million Americans live below the poverty line and about 50 million struggle with an income that is just 125 percent of what defines poverty. In total, nearly 50 percent of all Americans survive below a shrinking middle class.

Unfair Division of Wealth Will Destroy America’s Economy

Ninety percent of our nation’s wealth is controlled by 10 percent of the wealthiest Americans Today, there are approximately 22 million millionaires in the United States, and about 724 billionaires. These are the only Americans living in “the richest country in the world.”

Blacks. American Indians and Alaska natives, Asian Americans, Hispanics, Muslims, and all low-income men, women, and children do not live in “the greatest country in the world.” Housing, food, and clothing are far too expensive to sustain the necessary quality of life for a family to survive in most of our cities. Hate crimes rose 800 percent in 2017 and this affects each of the aforementioned groups.

Statistics about developed nations reveal that the United States is at the bottom of the list when the quality of life is measured. America’s healthcare system is the most expensive and least effective. Our country is also near the bottom of all nations in equality for women, race relations, acceptance of non-traditional lifestyles, including the LGBTQ community, and education. Maybe I’m wrong, but this does not define “the greatest country in the world.”

Income Inequality Is a Danger to Our Nation’s Future

Income inequality is a growing problem ignored by nearly every man and woman in Washington. As this issue becomes more problematic, consumerism will decline, and the premise for capitalism will begin to decline just as quickly. In just a decade or two, America’s claim to being “the richest nation in the world” will be nothing but a bad joke.

Most of America’s citizens are suffering from “greedflation.” There is no need for a huge increase in prices for all commodities, it is pure greed by corporate America. Money is their only “god.”

“America is a business, not a country.” This is a line from an old movie, and sadly very true. Our nation’s motto was once “E Pluribus Unum.” Over the last 40-plus years it has become “Profit Before People.”

America Is Fulfilling Its Promise

In fact, America is becoming more diversified than sociologists predicted. This is significant because all men and women who are not pure white are under attack. Trump’s army of Neo-Nazis has powerful allies, the entire Republican Party.

Today’s fake Republicans are owned by the 10 percent. They support the white supremacist movement. Therefore, as low-income Americans slip below the poverty line, the percentage of Americans barely surviving will increase. This will result in fewer sales and an economy in decline.

America is no longer a leader in manufacturing. Our jobs exist primarily in the service industry, and in sales. If the largest corporations, including the automobile industry, companies that provide energy including oil and gas, and retailers who provide most of our commodities begin to shrink and shut down their operations, our current plutocracy will crash, and what is left of our capitalistic society with it. The United States will become a third-world nation.

If America is to become a great nation, its people must become its first priority. All of the important issues involve improving the lives of the majority. The “party of no,” which does nothing, must perform the jobs for which they were elected. If they refuse to vote for you, why would you vote for them?

Written by James Turnage

Top and featured image courtesy of Jon Tyson‘s Unsplash page – Creative Commons License