The End of “The Golden Rule”

I believe I am not overstating the fact that everything wrong about America is based on one fact: “the Golden Rule” is nearly non-existent in America in the 21st century. The basis for the Golden Rule, which means always doing the right thing regardless of the consequences, comes from the teachings of Jesus Christ in the New Testament of the Bible. He told his followers to “do unto others what you would have them do unto you.”

In America, the Rich and Powerful Are Above the Law

I have learned one important lesson in my life, no one who is in a position of power, and no corporation or wealthy American can be trusted.

In Washington, politicians cover up the crimes of other politicians. The fact that a former president who attempted to overthrow our government remains a free man is irrefutable evidence confirming my allegation.

Law enforcement officers protect other law enforcement officers. The fact that cops continue to murder Black men and women proves that I am right. The “boys in blue” I trusted when I was young are nothing more than a distant memory.

The Super-Rich Keep the Masses Poor

The leaders of corporations and our nation’s billionaires are more likely to support Republicans than Democrats or Independents. Why? They continue to receive unnecessary and unfair tax breaks when right wing politicians are in power. The GOP continues to support special interests. They block every bill which would increase the quality of life for the majority. The only reason the federal minimum wage has not been increased is based on the demands from the super-rich.

In 2009 the number was increased to $7.25 per hour, and only $2.13 per hour if the amount of gratuities received and the minimum wage equals the $7.25 number. In our most prominent cities, three times that amount is required to sustain a minimal standard of living.

America has the most expensive healthcare system in the world. It is also no longer the best. I was rushed to the emergency room a few years ago. I was given one expensive test after another, some more than once. They found no solution for what happened to me, but they did find a reason to bill me and my insurance company thousands of dollars for a stay which lasted less than 24 hours. The term is “greed.” Only the wealthy can afford adequate healthcare in America.

Hospitals and most medical professionals oppose universal healthcare, all for a single reason: their personal and business revenue would be reduced.

Failure of the Fourth Estate

The Fourth Estate no longer exists. The Constitution gives protection to a free press for one reason, to expose corruption in Washington. Every day television news commits lies of omission. They refuse to tell the full truth about what is happening in our federal government. Why? Unlike the original television journalists in the 1950s, today’s personalities are millionaires.

They all follow the basic premise for the creation of Fox News in 1995: sensationalism increases viewership, and growth in viewership results in additional advertising revenue. Never forget that in 2016 Donald Trump was given five times more television coverage than all other candidates combined.

Everyone is lying to you about “inflation.” There is absolutely no legitimate reason prices were raised by every industry as the pandemic began to subside. Corporate America raised prices on everything because they knew they could get away with it. While their profits increased, the quality of life for more than 50 percent of our nation’s people declined radically. We should call it “Greedflation.”

If you are religious, you cannot trust your priest, minister, or pastor. Leaders of most religions live lives of luxury and privilege and pay zero dollars in taxes. They have their personal agendas, and in many situations they have little interest in spirituality and the teachings of Jesus Christ. Evangelical Leaders removed all doubt of this allegation when they supported Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

“Follow the Money”

As an author of fictional novels, I learned long ago that most crimes are about sex and/or money. Real detectives have used the term “follow the money” for generations. America is all about the money. The Golden Rule has no place in our country today. Most Americans believe that anything is fair if that action results in an increase in personal income.

Finally, in my nearly 77 years, it has been rare to learn that a politician is doing the right thing, regardless of the consequences. They do what is most likely to result in reelection. They lie, steal, and hide crimes from the electorate. What is more upsetting is that they protect each other, regardless of whether they sit on the right or left side of the aisle.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Top and featured image courtesy of Colin Lloyd‘s Unsplash page – Creative Commons License