Should the Demographics of Our Government Mirror Those of Our People?

America is one of the youngest nations in the world. Not only was it created just under 247 years ago, the average age of all 333 million people is 38.2 years of age. The average age of all 537 members of congress is 58. There is a disparity between the House and Senate. The 437 members of the House average 57 years, and the Senate, 64. 2

2024 Cannot Be a Repeat of 2020

If the same two candidates challenge each other for the presidency in 2024, President Biden would be 82 just weeks after the election, and Trump 78. I am just three weeks younger than the worst president in history, and I admit that anyone my age, even someone who is well-informed about what is happening in America, is out of touch with more than one-half of our nation’s people.

Demographics Matter

Women compose the majority of our nation’s population with nearly 51 percent, with men at 49. The voter turnout in 2020 was 68.4 percent for women and 65 for men. The percentage of women in the House is currently 27.9 percent, and 25 percent in the Senate.

The Senate appears to be the bigger problem in the 21st century. These are the five oldest Senators.

Jim Risch of Idaho. Age 79 years. Republican.

Moscow Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Age 80. Republican.

Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Age 81 years. Independent.

Chuck Grassley of Iowa. Age 89 years. Republican

Dianne Feinstein of California. Age 89 years. Republican.

Grassley will be 90 on election day and is running for reelection. (I couldn’t make this s**t up!)

Feinstein is not running for reelection.

Everything moves in double-time in the 21st century, and old, white men have failed our nation for far too long. For the benefit of all Americans and the future of the United States as a nation requires the expulsion of any politician over the age of 60, replaced by younger candidates.

Although women have been making headway consistently, we need more of them to lead America in the right direction.

The same is true for minorities. With a nation growing rapidly to a point in time when diversity becomes the majority, we need more demographics running for office. Their representation in Washington will result in significant changes, saving the dreams of our Founding Fathers.

Change Is Growth

Changes are mandatory to allow the United States to remain a nation of hope for the people of all countries. Repealing the Electoral College; term limits for all three branches of our government; fair trials for our elected officials when they commit crimes which harm our nation. These are just a few of the necessary actions which will save America. Without these and others I did not name, the demise of the United States is inevitable.

The Existence of “Red,” and “Blue” States Is a Travesty

A democratic country should reflect its people. It is impossible in America as long as “red” and “blue” states exist. The very idea of this division proves that we are not the “United States of America.” The country which raised me is not the same as the country in which I live today.

The important fact to understand today is that the division which exists in America today is intentional. The right wing is aware that if our nation was united, and the demographics in Washington were demonstrative of our nation in the 21st century, they would never win an election again. It is necessary for them to lie and create conspiracy theories among their weak-minded supporters to have any opportunity to hold any office in Washington.

Knowledge is a dangerous thing, and accepting the truth can destroy those who would end what could be a great and admirable nation for centuries to come.

It’s your choice and your vote.

Written by James Turnage

My nine novels are available on Amazon’s Kindle

Top and featured image courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr page – Creative Commons License