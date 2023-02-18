Russia Guilty for Crimes Against Humanity

The United States declares that Russia has committed crimes against humanity in its war with Ukraine. Vice President and former prosecutor, Kamala Harris insist that justice be served to the perpetrators of these crimes.

The Biden administration determined Russia’s attack on the civilian population. The attack includes deporting numerous families and children from Ukraine to Russia and conducting “execution-style killings, beatings, and electrocution.”

“In the case of Russia’s actions in Ukraine we have examined the evidence, we know the legal standards, and there is no doubt: these are crimes against humanity,” states Harris.

Help Supply Against Russian Crimes

In pointing out these war crimes the Biden administration hopes it can further help in prosecuting offenders. The head of The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) joins other western leaders in the call for more Ukraine support. Insisting at a Munich Security Conference that the “whole world must hold Russia to account”.

Harris, to confirm that Russia’s actions fulfill that of war crimes point to an attack in Mid-March. Reportedly an attack on a theater housing hundreds of civilians in the port city of Mariupol left hundreds killed. This is just one of the many strategic attacks against Ukrainian citizens in a widespread manner. These crimes also provoke caution, seeing how “a country with imperialist ambitions can go unchecked” also cause problems in the future should other nations choose to follow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s example.

Urges for the West to “hurry up” come at the behest of Volodymyr Zelensky in regards to supplying Ukraine weapons. Warning that Ukraine would not be the “last stop” of Russian troops.

Similarly, a powerful alignment with the EU and the UK emerged with a promise to support Ukraine. In the past year, Ukraine has been the recipient of economic and military aid.

Written by Brielle R. Buford

