It Is Unfair to Blame the Right Wing for All the Violence in America

Fact: the United States is the most warlike country in the world since its origin, nearly 247 years ago. Fact: With the death penalty still a reality in many states, killing other humans continues to be a national pastime for some. In America, the lives of human beings are less important than the ability to buy weapons of mass destruction with few restrictions other than their cost.

Everyone in Government is Guilty of Aiding and Abetting Murderers

The truth is many of those serving in the House and Senate capitulate to the NRA gun lobby’s demands while ignoring the safety of the majority. Our government must share in the blame.

America has become the most violent of all developed nations. Although the actual statistics of injury and death resulting from gun violence remain unreported by the media and ignored by our government, they are frightening. One statistic I can offer you is that the number of hate crimes increased by more than 800 percent after Trump won the Electoral College in 2016. He succeeded in his efforts to replace compassion, understanding, and acceptance with anger, hatred, and increased violence.

Accepting Trump as Their President, Republicans Also Condoned Increased Violence

This fact can be blamed on the right wing. They and their leader continue to incite anger, hatred, and violent action. This is a conscious effort to divide our nation’s people hoping to win elections. Lies far outweigh the truth and the result for me is complete distrust of anyone in power.

America’s Government had an Opportunity to Reduce or End Gun Violence Decades in the Past

The current situation has been growing for decades but ignored by our government. Our country’s leaders glorify war and shun the peacekeepers. Because they failed their responsibilities, deaths from gunshots and an unforgivable number of mass shootings are in the news somewhere in our nation every day.

As one of the thousands of writers who reported the horrific slaughter of 20 small children and six educators inside Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on December 14, 2012, I remain appalled at the fact that not a single effort was made by the 535 members of Congress to prevent a repeat of this tragedy.

Fact, since the dreadful attack on Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, there have been 366 events in our schools where gunshots were involved. Our government hopes that we will not remember this fact, and the entire situation will simply go away.

‘Throw the Bums Out’

Every politician who has refused to vote in favor of passing sensible gun laws is complicit in the deaths of these children. Handguns and military-style assault rifles with high-output magazines have no other purpose than to end the life of another human being or many. There is no logical reason and no words in the Constitution preventing the stipulation that comprehensive background checks be required for the sale of all weapons of mass destruction.

Any politician who opposes these changes in our laws must be removed from Washington. The NRA is a criminal lobby that celebrates every mass shooting. Why? After each of these shootings, gun stores experience a large increase in gun purchases. As the profits of gun manufacturers and gun sellers increase, so does the war chest of the NRA. Republican Politicians then experience an increase in campaign contributions from the lobby praised by murderers and hate groups across America.

A Government Composed of Incompetents

Not only is our government the most corrupt in the world, but it is also the most lacking in basic intelligence. Do they believe that all Americans believe their lies when the truth is right in front of them? These same men and women are quick to protect the existence of a fertilized embryo but refuse to protect the lives of every American simply going about their daily lives.

Our government and the media refuse to tell you the truth, but I will. It is unsafe to leave your home in 2023. No place is safe from gun violence from your church to the supermarket. Simply leaving the safety of your own home places your life in jeopardy.

