Moving Forward Is Progress, Standing Still Is Regression

People and countries share one commonality. We must grow and bravely move forward into the future. If we do not, we and our country will wither, and eventually become lost dreams. We either cease to exist or become nothing but a shell of their previous existence.

America Falling Behind Other Developed Nations

It is an undeniable fact that the United States is far behind the rest of the world’s developed nations in 2023. Between 2017 and 2021 a fascist and illegitimate president attempted to undo all of the progress made over the previous 60 years. He constantly attacked democracy and in its place planned the creation of a fascist state.

Let’s make something completely clear. In politics, moving further to the right is moving backwards. A former president, red state governors including Ron DeSantis, and Greg Abbott, and fake news broadcasts Fox News and Newsmax promote racism, xenophobia, sexism, and multiple forms of bigotry. They would like to move our nation backwards into a time when white men controlled everything and Black Americans were subservient if not slaves.

Access to the Best Healthcare Available Is a Right, Not a Privilege

I begin with an unforgivable sin by right wing politicians. The United States is the only nation in the free world without universal healthcare. The only reason for this fact is entirely on the shoulders of right wing politicians. They support their owners, special interests, and this includes for profit hospitals and medical professionals. This is why our country’s healthcare system is the most expensive and least effective in the world of developed nations.

Republicans Deserve Blame for Every Gun Violence Death

These same politicians are responsible for the growing number of domestic terrorism attacks. Four or more Americans are shot in one incident more frequently than numbers of days on the calendar.

In just eight short years life in America has changed, and definitely not for the better. We are engaging in a second Civil War which is highly likely to become bloody in the near future. This has already begun, but unreported by the media. A large number of mass shootings are directly related to the anger, hatred, and violence constantly incited by Trump and his American Fascist Party. Weak-minded men who believe the many lies told by right wing, fascist leaning men and women, believe that everyone is their enemy.

Defeating Trump and His Anti-American Army Is a Must

Trump and his Neo-Nazi friends will never stop until their white supremacist ambitions are fulfilled. They are too stupid to see the facts. In a very short period of time the majority of our nation’s people will be part of the diversity which will make America great.

Before real change happens in America, two things must change.

First, the mainstream media must admit that the insurrection on January 6, 2021 was a failed coup planned, organized, and executed by Donald Trump. And they must refer to him as what he is, our nation’s biggest traitor.

Second, Trump is a fascist and seeks to become our nation’s dictator. All of his actions over the last eight years and all of the words and actions by his party are undoubtedly based on fascist beliefs. Every member of Trump’s fascist army is required to think and speak in the same way. There is no room for free thought or open dissent. And loyalty is one way. Trump feels no obligation to his supporters, but abandons them if they disagree with him in any way, no matter how small the issue.

Every Trump supporter agrees with his ambition to move our nation backwards into its dark past when racism, misogyny, white privilege, and homophobia were the norm.

I truly miss the days when my America was ruled by compassion, understanding, and embracing our differences.

Written by James Turnage

