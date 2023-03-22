Rand Paul Violates His Oath of Office, Again

Every fake Republican who supports Trump has violated his oath of office. While the federal government had employed me for a short time, I took that same oath of office and administered it hundreds of times. The crucial part is clear and if violated is punishable by fines and imprisonment.

Taking the Oath of Office Is Serious

The last part simply is a promise to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Trump organized, planned, and executed an attempt to overthrow our government on January 6, 2021, and although our government and the mainstream media refuses to acknowledge this fact, it is irrefutable.

Continuing to Serve Trump: Why?

Rand Paul is many things; none of them good or respectable. He is a wimp, a woos, incompetent, ignorant, and a traitor to his country. Most recently he said the following to a failed journalist who refused to challenge Paul’s asinine remark.

“A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power,” Paul said in the tweet.

He added a remark saying that the Manhattan District Attorney should “be put in jail.”

Trump will soon be indicted for ‘paying hush money to adult film star, Stormy Danies,’ to hide his sexual encounter prior to the 2016 election.

One of the promises he made when sworn in was to uphold the law. To deny this rule is to violate his oath of office, and is punishable by expulsion from the Senate.

Paul Is Not Afraid to Continue Violations of His Oath

This is not the only instance in which Paul made a fool of himself, just ask his neighbor in Kentucky.

The junior Senator from Kentucky is also calling for a repeal of the “Espionage Act.” This is a ludicrous reaction to the fact that Trump should be convicted for hiding national secrets throughout Mar-a-Lago. The government has executed others for the same violation of the act.

“The espionage act was abused from the beginning to jail dissenters of WWI. It is long past time to repeal this egregious affront to the 1st Amendment,” Paul wrote.

Paul is pathetic and a sad example of today’s right wing politicians. Sadly, the people of Kentucky are far too ignorant to see his many failures. If you think I am wrong, look at what they have done over the last 38 years. Moscow Mitch McConnell is serving his seventh six-year term in the Senate. This is not admirable, it is an affront to democracy. Moscow Mitch is the poster boy for the establishment of term limits. He has accomplished nothing positive during his 38-year in the Senate. However, he has caused great harm by supporting Trump, and being complicit in the overturning of Roe v Wade.

Trump Is the Worst Mistake in America’s History

Trump is a ‘career criminal.’ He is the ‘Don’ of the Washington Mafia. If he lived in the real world, he would have been committed of multiple crimes by the age of sixty. Most of his life would have been spent behind bars for multiple felonies.

Over a short four years he managed to commit dozens of Constitutional violations, multiple violations of the emoluments clause, and dereliction of his duties as your illegitimately elected president.

However, time and time again our government has proven that once elected, they are all above the law. Rand Paul is continuing to make efforts to protect his Fuhrer.

More Hypocrisy from the Right

The greater truth is that if President Obama, or President Biden had been charged with a similar crime, he and his hypocritical party would have immediately called for their impeachment and removal from office.

Shame on every fake Republican.

Written by James Turnage

Find my nine novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Reason Foundation: Sen. Rand Paul Proposes Dumping Entire Espionage Act

USA Today: Sen. Rand Paul says Manhattan DA leading Trump investigation should ‘put in jail’

Top and featured image courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr page – Creative Commons License