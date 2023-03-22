The men and women we elect to lead us should be intelligent, wise, principled, possess a strong moral character, and serve all the people of their state, or in the case of our president, the entire nation. Of course, the standards should be very high. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Governor of Arkansas is none of these. The people of Arkansas should be ashamed of themselves for electing a fascist to rule over their state.

Just Another Red State Government

Sanders joins Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, and Tennessee Governor Mike Lee in their displays of overt homophobia. These losers remain lost in the dark days of the mid-twentieth century.

“Huckasanders” recently signed a law preventing transgender Americans from using the bathroom or locker room which satisfies their individual sexual orientation. If they refuse to use the facilities for the sex stated on their birth certificate, they can face criminal charges. Welcome to 1930s Germany.

“It’s a flagrant message from them that they refuse to respect (transgender people’s) rights and humanity, to respect Arkansans’ rights and humanity,” said Holly Dickson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas.

Republicans Do Not Represent You

Is this additional proof that all Republicans are racist, bigoted, sexist, and support replacing democracy with a fascist state? Hell yes. If this was 1930s Germany, they would be clicking their heels, raising their right arms, and shouting “Heil Trump.”

As a lifelong Independent voter, it saddens me that in 2024 there is not a single man or woman on the right side of the aisle worthy of my precious vote. Today’s “Regressive Republicans” continue their efforts to undo all of the progress begun in the 1960s and take us back to the darkest days of our nation’s nearly 247 years. It is very clear to any informed American that the once Grand Old Party is now the American Fascist Party. The right wing is composed of white supremacists, bigots, homophobes, misogynists, and xenophobes. No free thought or speech is allowed if a candidate decides to run for office under the Republican banner.

Just Another Trump Lackey

“Huckasanders” embarrassed herself as Trump’s Press Secretary, or more accurately, one of his paid liars. She is doing the same as another red state governor. Instead of searching for ways to improve the lives of the people of Arkansas, she is creating division between real Americans and Trump’s fascist army.

Remember that on her first day in office she signed seven executive orders, including banning the teaching of “critical race theory” in schools, and the use of the term “Latinx.” Latinx is a gender neutral word replacing Latino or Hispanic.

Huckasanders is so white she is difficult to see in bright sunlight. However, she is not an American, and should never have been elected. The fact that she won an election proves that Republican voters vote for the “R” next to the candidate’s name and know nothing about the person. If they did know what type of person Huckasanders was, they should be ashamed that they voted for a traitor to our nation’s people and the Constitution.

Written by James Turnage

Find my nine novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Daily Kos: Arkansas restricts school bathroom use by transgender people

NBC News: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders bans term ‘Latinx’ on her first day in office

Top and featured image courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr page – Creative Commons License