The Dumbing Down of the Already Dumbest Nation in the World

You call it “social media.” I call it “lies protected by a failed Supreme Court.” You know the names who use this tool to make idiots and fools of millions Americans: Alex Jones, Donald Trump, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Jeanine Pirro, Laura Ingraham, Lou Dobbs, Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, and others who continue to support the “big lie.”

I thought voting for a political party which refuses to serve after elected was the most ignorant action possible. Leave it to our nation’s people to surpass their own stupidity.

Sometimes Television Reminds Us of Things We Would Like to Forget

This story was inspired by the television show, “Accused.” Each week they tell a story about a single person and their day in court. Tuesday evening’s show was obviously based on one of the most shameful days in American history. A day which could have been prevented if our government performed the jobs for which they were elected based on the will of the majority of our nation’s people.

On December 14, 2012, a lone gunman, armed with a military style assault rifle, invaded Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown Connecticut. When the assault ended, he had slaughtered 20 five and six year old children and six educators.

How Q’Anon, Use of Social Media, and Fox Contribute to “Fake News”

Within weeks of the event, a fake news “shock jock,” Alex Jones, claimed that the horrific event had been staged by actors and never happened.

This was the premise for the fictional television broadcast. What it did reveal was the suffering of the parents of these children. But, also how they became the villains thanks to Jones and fake news networks like Fox News, and their Fuhrer, Donald Trump.

If a newspaper prints a story they either know is false or fails to research it thoroughly, causing physical harm or emotional distress, it can be sued. Every day people post blatant lies on Facebook, Twitter, and every other form of social media without the possibility of repercussions. Personal attacks are acceptable.

The facts prove that 90 percent of everything on social media is entirely false. Another five percent is exaggeration.

The Definitely “Rigged” 2016 Election

In 2016, Russian agents used social media to help Trump secure a victory in the Electoral College. The media lied to all of us, in collusion with our government. They claimed that “there was no effect on the outcome.” Another lie from your government and the media.

The facts are clear. Because of social media, the voter turnout in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin was far lower than expected. These three states gave Trump the 270 Electoral votes needed to win by the slimmest margin in history, a total of less than 80,000 ballots.

Choosing to Retain my Intelligence

Several years ago I participated in the Facebook craze. I posted links to articles like this one.

However, on the morning of November 9, 2016, totally disgusted with the coverage by the mainstream media which obviously favored Trump, I promised myself that never again would I watch television news, or participate in social media. I have kept that promise, and I believe my IQ points have risen exponentially.

Social media, hours spent every day playing video games, and watching Fox News, Newsmax, or other right wing propaganda broadcasts, surely reduces the intelligence of those who participate. This is brainwashing. Free thought and the ability to make decisions based on facts instead of fantasy are erased from their brains.

Written by James Turnage

Find my nine novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Market Watch: Social media may be preventing us from having intelligent thoughts

Top and featured image courtesy of camilo jimenez‘s Unsplash page – Creative Commons License